Here’s How You Can Replicate Korean Fashion And Make It A Style Statement 

Korean dramas have become a global phenomenon, but what really sets these dramas apart — besides their gripping storylines and heart-fluttering romances — is the meticulous attention to detail when it comes to clothes. Whether it’s a historical drama set in the Joseon Dynasty era or a modern rom-com, you can bet your diamonds that the characters will be dressed to the nines.

In the world of K-dramas, fashion isn’t just about clothes; it’s a storytelling device. It’s a way for characters to express themselves, convey their personalities, and even hint at their hidden depths. It’s also a reflection of the times and places these dramas explore. Popular workplace romances like King the Land, Business Proposal, The Fabulous and Her Private Life are fashion goals for office wear. Historical K-dramas like Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 and Pachinko take us back in time with actors Kim So-yeon and Lee Min-ho giving us a peek into fashion of that era. There are several K-dramas like It’s Okay Not to Be Okay, Dali and the Cocky Prince, Celebrity, Crash Course in Romance, Eve, Crash Landing on You, Hotel del Luna, among several others which are an epitome of fashion and style.

Adapt respectfully

“K-drama fashion undoubtedly has its own distinct charm, yet the key to incorporating it into our Indian wardrobes lies in embracing the elements that resonate with our culture and individuality. It’s not about mimicking every outfit down to the last detail, but rather about infusing your own style with a dash of that K-drama magic,” says Nidhi Yadav, Co-Founder Aks Clothings.

While incorporating K-drama fashion into your style, it’s essential to be culturally sensitive and respectful. Ensure that you understand the significance of traditional Indian and Korean garments and accessories. Fashion should be a celebration of cultural diversity, not a means of disrespect. The key is to adapt these styles to your own preferences and cultural context.

Vintage glamour

In the latest Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, we’re transported to the glamorous 1930s. The fashion here is a delightful throwback to the golden age of Hollywood. Think flapper dresses, sharp three-piece suits, and wide-brimmed hats. Kim So-yeon, who plays the enigmatic former mountain god, Ryu Hong-joo, is a vision in her vintage attire, channeling the elegance of Audrey Hepburn. The fashion team behind this show deserves a standing ovation for capturing the essence of the era so impeccably.

You can channel this timeless elegance by opting for vintage-inspired boxy dresses and feathery gowns. Vintage accessories like pearl necklaces and statement brooches can add that touch of old-world charm.

“In Korean dramas, oversized clothes like shirts and jackets — especially those with a checkered pattern — are quite the rage. Well, this styling is undoubtedly doable by Indian women. You can style a plain or checked long jacket in cool weather with a matching set that includes a crop top or tee, loose pants, or skirts below the knee. Wear it with simple block heels or white sneakers,” says fashion blogger and influencer Megha Seehra whose an avid fan of these TV shows.

She also cites Celebrity as a favourite since it revolves around an influencer’s life. She says, “The fashion here is all about sparkle and extravagance. Indian women can channel this glamorous style by opting for luxurious fabrics like silk and velvet in rich jewel tones. Don’t forget to accessorize with statement jewellery.”

Couple looks

Consider the iconic couple looks that K-dramas have mastered for your own conjugal bliss. Whether it’s matching couple T-shirts or coordinated colour schemes, there’s something endearing about two characters whose outfits seem to mirror their emotional connection. Dali and the Cocky Prince has a delightful mix of a quirky couple with quirkier fashion choices. Kim Dali (played by Park Gyu-young) and Jim Moo-hak (played Kim Min-jae) break fashion norms with their eccentric co-ordinated looks. Oversized sweaters paired with knee-high socks, mismatched prints and chunky sneakers, their couple style is on-point.

While we might not be strolling along the Han River like our favourite K-drama duos, there’s no harm in injecting a bit of coordinated fashion into our own relationships. Consider complementing your partner’s outfit with the same colour story or the designs that harmonise with yours.

Of course, we can’t ignore the impact of the ‘second lead syndrome’, where the characters who don’t end up with the main lead often steal the spotlight with their fashion choices. Actors like Hwang In-youp (True Beauty), Choi Si-won (She Was Pretty That Way), Kim Seon-ho (Start-Up), Gye Sun-woo (My Roomate is a Gumiho), and many others have us swooning and tearing up at their predicament as second leads. From the brooding bad boys in leather jackets to the free-spirited artists with their bohemian flair, these characters offer a goldmine of inspiration.

Experimenting with styles that may be unconventional but resonate with your personality. Who knows, you might just find yourself living your own romantic storyline right here in India, while looking undeniably fabulous.

