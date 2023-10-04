Mumbai: In Conversation With Indian Hip-Hop Duo Seedhe Maut And Electronica Pair, Lost Stories On Making Music For Gen Z

Siddhant Sharma and Abhijay Negi of Seedhe Maut |

The creator community in India is experiencing an explosive growth that is reshaping the cultural and employment landscape of the nation. With the widespread availability of digital platforms, social media, and accessible technology, a new generation of creators has emerged, spanning music, art, fashion, and beauty. The community's vitality is evident in the vibrant content they produce, from cutting-edge music to visual art and graffiti. Collaborations, creative collectives, and digital platforms have become the lifeblood of this burgeoning movement.

Part of this movement is the Blend Community, which is holding the second edition of multi-genre music festival Blend Bazaar this weekend in Bengaluru. Imagine a weekend where music, art, food, and literature come together in a collision of creativity and entertainment. Blend Bazaar 2023 will be held on October 7 and 8 at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Tickets can be purchased on Insider.in. Popular hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut are headlining, with acts like Gurbax, Akhlad, Lost Stories, BLOT and others ready to get the party started. FPJ chatted with two of the acts ahead of the music festival.

Up, close with Lost Stories

DJ/Producer duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi come from the creator community, having started producing music on their own under the stage name Lost Stories, a decade ago. “Back then, India's creator communities and platforms were scarce, making it tough to share our art with like-minded audiences. Now, we're proud to be part of a platform created by and for fellow creators. It's a golden opportunity for all of us in the creative realm,” says Rishab.

Your last collaboration with Armaan Mallik was an unexpected one for your fans. What was their reaction to Hiir?

Diverse talents have poured their hearts into making Hiir a true powerhouse. The response from our fans has been nothing short of overwhelming, and their boundless love for this track has taken us by surprise. You can witness this adoration firsthand at our live events, where the crowd's electric and passionate reactions when we perform 'Hiir' are simply heartwarming. Armaan, too, experiences an outpouring of love when he sings it live during his shows. We're infinitely grateful to our fans for their unwavering support and affection.

What are your thoughts on the integration of AI and machine learning in music production and composition?

AI and technology are like musical partners for producers and performers. Producers find AI tools helpful for discovering fresh sounds and automating repetitive tasks, freeing up more creative time. Live performers use technology to create mesmerising shows, with AI-driven effects, lighting, and instruments that dazzle audiences. Together, they're crafting unforgettable musical experiences, blending human artistry with technological magic.

This festival is for the creatory community. What message would you like to convey to aspiring creators?

Our message to them is simple: connect, create and collaborate. In today's industry, collaboration and community are key. Platforms like Blend Bazaar are your bridge to connect with fellow creators and enthusiasts, sharing your passion and talent with the world. Embrace the power of collaboration, find your tribe, and together, let's shape the future of art and music.

Seedhi baat with Seedhe Maut

Hip hop duo Calm (Siddhant Sharma) and Encore ABJ (Abhijay Negi) together known as Seedhe Maut are kicked about headlining at the festival since most of their fans belong to the creator community. Says Calm, “Headlining Blend Bazaar will allow us to connect on a deeper level with our core audience, who appreciate our raw and unfiltered approach to hip-hop. It's a homecoming of sorts, where we can share our music with those who understand and resonate with our lyrics and beats. It's not just a performance for us; it's a chance to celebrate the underground music movement and the sense of community that drives it.”

Both of you have amassed a largely young fan base for tackling social issues with razor-sharp delivery. Is Gen Z concerned about the same issues as when you both started in hip-hop?

The concerns and issues that resonate with Gen Z have certainly evolved since we first started in hip-hop. While the core themes of social justice, inequality, and personal expression remain relevant, the context and specific issues have shifted over time. Gen Z is more open and vocal about mental health issues. They are passionate about representation and diversity. They seek to challenge stereotypes and biases, both in society and within the music industry itself.

Your latest mixtape Lunch Break has collaborations with everyone from Badshah to Kr$na. How did you swing the collabs with Pakistani artists Talal Qureshi and Farish Shafi and South Asian hip-hop artist Sonny Jim?

Collaboration is a vital part of our creative process, and it allows us to explore new sounds and perspectives. We reached out to Talal Qureshi, Faris Shafi, and Sonny Jim based on the belief that our styles would complement each other. Collaborations across borders can be logistically challenging, but technology has made it easier to collaborate remotely.

Over the past decade, the Indian hip-hop scene has grown significantly. What role has Seedhe Maut has played in this evolution?

We've pushed the genre to new heights, both artistically and socially, and have inspired a new generation of hip-hop artists to use their voices to make a difference. This fusion has helped diversify the Indian hip-hop sound, making it more relatable to a broader audience. Seedhe Maut has been instrumental in promoting inclusivity within the Indian hip-hop community since we've collaborated with artists from various regions and backgrounds.

How do you see the role of online platforms and social media in promoting and shaping the careers of emerging Indian hip-hop artists?

These platforms empower artists to maintain creative control over their work. They can release music, videos, and content independently, without the need for traditional record labels, giving them more artistic freedom. Social media enables artists to interact directly with their fans. It's a powerful tool for building a loyal fanbase by engaging in conversations, sharing behind-the-scenes content, and creating a sense of community.