Can Cocktails Have A Conscience? How India’s Bars Are Mixing Wellness And Flavour

Fat wash. Lacto-fermentation. Sous vide clarification. These are just some terms of a growing movement in Indian bars where mixologists are embracing thoughtful, often elaborate techniques to create cocktails that feel—and in some cases, function—a little better for the body.

The health risks associated with drinking remain unchanged. Yet, what’s emerging across India’s top hospitality destinations is a conscious rethinking of what goes into a glass. Cocktails are becoming cleaner, lighter, more purposeful—not as substitutes for health tonics, but as part of a broader shift towards mindful consumption.

Clean sips and cultural roots

Tangerine and Turmeric cocktail |

At Ikk Panjab in New Delhi, two standout cocktails blend Indian heritage with wellness-forward innovation. The Colonel’s Highball reimagines the classic whisky highball using cumin, coriander seeds, and cardamom—Ayurvedic staples known for their digestive, detoxifying, and anti-inflammatory benefits. It’s served with soda instead of sugary mixers and fresh citrus for added alkalinity, making it a crisp, low-calorie option for the mindful drinker. Meanwhile, The Station Master’s Gimlet is a tribute to the guava-and-chili snacks once sold at Indian railway stations. The drink uses guava saccharum—derived from the fruit’s natural juices and skins—along with fresh lemon juice and gin. The result is a cocktail rich in vitamin C and botanical notes, refreshingly low in added sugar.

Function meets flavour

Aer gin cocktails |

At Dublin – The Irish Bar at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, the Conscious Cocktail Collection is redefining indulgence. “Today’s drinker isn’t just chasing a buzz—they’re craving balance,” says Vikram Singh Kaplish, F&B Manager. The Turmeric & Basil Elixir features gin infused with cold-pressed turmeric root, holy basil extract, and fermented amla—ingredients celebrated for their anti-inflammatory, immune-supportive properties. The Kombucha Collins, meanwhile, replaces sugary soda with gut-friendly, small-batch kombucha. Locally sourced, dehydrated garnishes and the absence of artificial syrups reflect a deeper ethos of flavour with function.

Manish Chauhan, Beverage Head at Massive Restaurants, sums it up. “Alcohol by its very nature isn’t healthy. But what’s changed is how bartenders approach it. We’re using herbs, adaptogens, seasonal fruits, and ferments—not to make drinking healthy, but to make it more thoughtful and less toxic.”

Craft and conscience

Green Planet |

At KOKO Bengaluru, mixologist Akash Singh brings a bold perspective to bar innovation. His Miso Caliente is a fiery take on the whisky sour—featuring chilli tincture, lime juice, and a miso honey syrup. By replacing refined sugar with wild honey, and incorporating miso (a fermented superfood rich in probiotics), the cocktail adds depth and potential digestive benefits, while staying rooted in flavour. While at the brand’s Hyderabad venue, Singh’s Haiboru nods to the Japanese highball while integrating Ayurvedic ingredients. Thai vermouth infused with botanicals like honeysuckle flowers, dried galangal, kaffir lime leaves, and wormwood meets a house-made gari and raisin soda. The drink is sugar-free and draws on ingredients known for gut support, digestion, and immunity—making it a zesty, wellness-forward alternative.

Bengaluru’s Crackle Kitchen serves Smoked Nector, a clarified cocktail that combines peated whisky with cold-pressed pineapple and passion fruit, along with galangal, chamomile, kaffir lime, and wild honey. Chamomile brings calming properties, galangal supports immunity, and the milk-wash technique improves texture and digestibility.

At Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai the AER Gin Tonic is a lighter interpretation of a classic. Served with just 8 grams of sugar per serving, it allows the botanicals of AER Gin—such as kokum, peppermint, and grapefruit—to shine. “We wanted to create a cocktail that respects both flavour and wellness,” says Noel Mendes, Director of Food & Beverage. “The use of natural botanicals in AER Gin, paired with minimal sugar, makes it ideal for those looking to enjoy a cocktail without the guilt.”

Wellness meets celebration

The Colonel’s Highball |

At Niraamaya Wellness Retreats, Executive Chef Umesh Kumar SS has introduced cocktails inspired by seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. His Passionfruit and Mint Spritzer, with a touch of green chilli, is designed to aid digestion post-meal. Another offering, the Mango Cooler, blends fresh mango pulp, coconut milk, and curry leaves—antioxidant-rich and hydrating. Even Sazzi-infused drinks—tulsi, watermelon, and lychee combinations—are on the menu, offering immunity-boosting options that align with the retreat’s wellness philosophy.

For Gen Z, cocktails are no longer just a means to unwind—they’re part of a lifestyle. “This generation prioritizes authenticity, sustainability, and health-conscious choices,” says Abhayraj Singh Kohli, founder of Torii by Gauri Khan in Mumbai. Their Green Planet is a bright, botanical mix of gin, lemongrass, and kaffir lime with minimal sugar—both revered for their antioxidant, digestive, and immune-boosting benefits.

Lighter, not lesser

The Station Master’s Gimlet - Ikk Panjab |

At Encanto in Gurgaon, founder Tusheeta Khanna speaks of “sensory rituals.” Their cocktails are built with cold-pressed juices, adaptogenic herbs, fermented superfoods, and organic botanicals—think smoky mezcal margaritas with turmeric-ginger honey, or hibiscus-beetroot gin fizzes with reishi mushroom extract. “We believe in the possibility of pleasure with purpose,” she says. “Each drink is a small-batch celebration of seasonality, culture, and sustainability.”

At Little Bit Sober in Kolkata, the emphasis is on lighter drinks. The Stage Is Set blends sake, aloe vera, olive brine, and red cabbage-infused tequila into a clean, earthy, low-ABV cocktail. “Guests today care about how ingredients are sourced and how they align with their values,” noted Shabaz, the Chief Bar Master. “Our goal is to meet those expectations—without compromising taste.”

No cocktail can truly be called “healthy.” But today’s best bars aren’t pretending they can. What they are doing instead, is offering cocktails that are less sugary, less synthetic, and more rooted in the natural world. In the shift from excessive to intentional, cocktail culture is being redefined—one conscious sip at a time.