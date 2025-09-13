Food Review: Beetroot Café In Malabar Hill Gives Healthy Eating A Fun, Flavourful Spin

A café that spells ‘health’ from the moment you open the main door. There’s a flight of stairs — each stair with a motivational quote — that leads to this vegetarian, pet friendly café that even has a pet menu.

The menu, though vegetarian, includes eggs. “We are a health food café that caters primarily to exercise enthusiasts from the neighbourhood. Therefore, we have eggs as the protein rich option,” informs Chef Anup Tambe. “Our pet guests also enjoy a boiled egg after their run,” he adds.

I start with a Hibiscus Tea that soothes my rain-wrecked nerves and lends me some warmth. While I sip on it, Chef Anup gets me some Humus Sev Puri — chutney humus spread on sev puri ka puri. Tamarind chutney, jalapeño slices and baked sev complete the toppings. Tangy in taste, gives you a mild spice jhatka! The Jowar Puff Bhel is similar. However, the avocado adds a textural variation to it than the normal bhel. Interestingly, they use jalapeno chutney instead of green chilli chutney for sev puri and bhel, which gives the spice and slightly tangy taste to it.

For wraps, they use gluten free flours like jowar, sesame. etc. The Harissa Paneer Wrap is a tasty option that has well-marinated paneer that’s tossed with spices wrapped in a jowar and black sesame flour (I have my doubts that it also has little of whole-wheat flour thanks to the consistency and because the nuttiness of sesame is missing). It served with mint yogurt that’s fresh on palate.

Beetroot Carpaccio is their vegetarian answer to the globally known salmon carpaccio. Slightly roasted beetroot (the hero) slices are placed strategically and liberally dressed with balsamic reduction and lime vinaigrette. It is topped with feta cheese and pickled capers. It starts balsamic on the palate and ends feta while giving you the beetroot on the way.

I am intrigued by the concept of Healthy Cauli. The pizza base is made of cauliflower dough (totally gluten free) and generously topped with kale, spinach, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, microgreens and almond slivers. The base enhances the flavours of the veggies on top that get a kick from the skimmed milk mozzarella. They also have some other pizzas with usual toppings, but on a jowar base.

“Most of our offerings are gluten-free and/or have vegan options,” informs Chef Anup.

The BBQ Jackfruit Grilled Sandwich is another delight for gluten-free eaters. Pulled jackfruit is marinated and tossed in a delicious BBQ sauce before stuffing it inside a gluten-free bread along with some low-fat cheese.

They also have some bowls that can serve as one dish meals for one person. The Korean Bibimap Bowl is their best seller. The jasmine rice comes loaded with vegetables like shitake mushroom, sprouts, carrots and zucchini zoodles that are generously soaked in gochujang sauce that’s not too spicy. You can also opt for a different sauce if you want to go gluten-free.

I am ready for my coffee along with my dessert. Sahil, their barista, recommends Cinnamon Latte. Normal latte that’s poured with and generously sprinkled with cinnamon powder. Tasty, but it could have been hotter. Recommended dessert is Chocolate Orange slice — dark chocolate, orange juice cake slice made from soghurm flour. The chocolate and orange combination delights the palate.

Chocolate Orange Slice, Blueberry Crumble Muffin, Choco Chips Muffin, Jim Jam Cookies, Nachni Cookies |

The next in line is Green Matcha Cake made from almond flour and soghurm flour. They serve it with a Matcha with almond milk that’s nice and hot, and a good company to the cake.

Nice and quiet place to chill with a book or a pensive conversation with someone.

Average cost for two: ₹ 2000

Where: The Beetroot Cafe, Malabar Hill, Mumbai