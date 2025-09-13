Pitru Paksha 2025: Women CAN Do Shraddha

For many years, women have been forbidden from performing the last rites for their dear ones. So much so that if a father of daughters passed away, the cousin brother or the husband of the daughter was asked to perform the rituals and the shraddha later on. Most claim that it is written in the scriptures that a woman should not visit cremation grounds or perform shraddha. However, when you ask them to prove it by quoting the scriptures, they go silent.

Acharya Upendra Ji, the founder and spiritual leader of Antar Yog Foundation, who organises a 15-day Pitru Rin Mukti discourse and the powerful Pitru Dosh Nivaran Vidhi every year, advocates women performing shraddha and other related rituals. “As mentioned in the Garud Puran and Vishnu Puran, women have the right to perform Pinda Daan and other shraddha rituals,” he tells. “The Ramayan also mentions Mata Sita offering Pinda Daan for King Dasharatha. The practice has always existed where daughters, wives and daughters-in-law had the right to fulfil this spiritual duty with sincerity, thereby ensuring the well-being of the departed ancestors.”

The universe is a creation of Prakruti / Shakti — the feminine. Legend says that Brahma, the creator, had to request Lord Shiv to separate Shakti from him to help him create the universe. The woman’s power was essential for creation — and it always has been.

Women have always been revered in the scriptures. All havans start with the Gayatri Mantra. Maitreyi, Gargi, and Anusuya are sage wives who were considered to be highly intelligent and their teachings were taken seriously. Manusmriti’s 3.56 says - यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते रमन्ते तत्र देवताः (Where women are honoured, there the gods rejoice.) It goes without saying that women deserve the utmost respect.

“For our country Bharat to become a Vishwa Guru, we need both women and men to have equal rights in society,” says Acharyaji.

Since men and women represent the divine concept of Ardhanarishwar, women possess equal spiritual strength. “We, therefore, teach men and women to understand the Garuda Purana, Bhagavad Gita, Vishnu Purana, Kathopanishad, and the Mystery of Karma, repay seven generations and seven births worth of ancestral debt, attain self-liberation, receive Shaktipaat Deeksha, and guide them in conducting Shraddha rituals,” Acharya Ji elucidates. The Shraddha ritual is not merely a religious formality. It has a much more deeper meaning to it. When its symbolic meaning is understood and the ritual is performed with knowledge, it can truly lead to the liberation of the ancestors. “If Bharat wants to become a prosperous nation, removing Pitru Dosh is the most essential.”

Why was this 15-day Pitru Rin Mukti discourse and the mega Shraddha Vidhi on Mahalaya Amavasya in collectivity was started? “Pitru Dosh or Pitru Rin is one of the worst Dosh," replies Acharyaji. "It is observed by many astrologers and spiritual gurus that 90% of people have this Dosh/Rin in their birth chart. This Dosh comes when the soul of your parents, ancestors, etc. departs unsatisfied — with a lot of unfulfilled desires, attachments, ill will, worries, etc. Due to this Dosh, people face — or see people around them dealing with — issues like financial losses, prolonged court cases, hindrances in career, accidents, conflicts within the family, failure in conceiving a child, miscarriages, addiction, etc.”

Acharyaji believes that the real impact happens when done in collectivity, as in bigger numbers at the same time. Most other religions pray in numbers, but Hindus do it individually; one of the reasons why Lokmanya Tilak introduced Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav – to imbibe collective praying.

“Collective prayers have a lasting impact,” says Acharyaji. “When you perform rituals and sadhana such as the Pitru Dosh Nivaran Vidhi in collectivity, the power of it is multifold. Also the divine Lord manifests in collectivity.”

The Pitru Paksha (second fortnight of the lunar cycle in Bhadrapada) begins with a lunar eclipse and ends with a solar eclipse, an alignment that occurs once hundred years. Acharya Ji says, “This year, Pitru Paksha begins with a lunar eclipse and ends with a solar eclipse —It is a very powerful time. Do not miss this rare opportunity — liberate your ancestors, receive their blessings, and clear the blocked paths to your progress.”

Acharya Upendraji Joshi |

On Mahalaya Amavasya on 21st September, Antar Yog Foundation is conducting the Sarva Pitri Amavasya Mahalaya Shraddha at Antar Yog Gurukul, Fort, Mumbai. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event.

“Performing mechanical rituals does not liberate your ancestors. It needs to be done alongwith sadhana and meditation under the divine resolution of a Jivanmukta Guru — one who is liberated in life — that the ancestors can attain true liberation,” he concludes.