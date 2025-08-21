Meet New Masters Of Mixing, Stirring & Shaking; Interactive Robotic Bartenders Take Over

Barsys_2.0 machine |

Have you ever had a cocktail made by a machine? Like all else, Artificial intelligence (AI) is stirring up the world of mixology. From AI-powered cocktail machines to precision tools, technology is redefining how we drink. In London, multiple bars use Makr Shakr’s Toni—the robotic mixologist blending crowd‑sourced recipe innovation, precise mechanical execution, and performative elegance—all orchestrated via a user app. At Fairmont Singapore, an AI analyzes guest attire and expression from a selfie to recommend custom drinks—combining mood, style and mixology in real time. Even in India, where tradition still dominates the bar scene, tech-forward outlets in some metros are experimenting with AI-powered systems to optimize ingredient pairings and streamline operations. Beyond creativity, AI is also being harnessed for sustainable mixology—minimising waste and analysing usage patterns. As global bars embrace this digital shake-up, AI is augmenting them—offering new tools to reimagine taste, efficiency, and storytelling, one smart sip at a time.

As consumers seek elevated, consistent, and personalized bar experiences, technology is stepping in. Companies like Barsys, which recently entered India, are leading this transformation with smart cocktail stations that use AI to automate mixing, suggest recipes, and even pair drinks with food—making mixology more accessible and efficient. Meanwhile, high-end bars are embracing modern bar tools like rotary evaporators (commonly called rotovap), sous vide infusers, and carbonation systems to craft complex flavours and unique textures. Whether it's the flair of performance or the science of precision, bartenders are now part-technologists, using data and equipment to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity.

Decoding the trend

Vikram Achanta, Founder & CEO of Tulleeho and Co-Founder of 30BestBarsIndia and India Bartender Week has seen this trend develop and believes that bartending must, by nature, lead with innovation. He attests to the trend saying, “we are definitely seeing more technology being integrated into the world of cocktails, especially for home users who want to enjoy a good drink without needing to master bar techniques.” He adds, “in recent years, molecular techniques led by advanced cocktail machinery and textural experimentation have marked a new wave in cocktail creation. While these allow for more adventurous ingredient combinations and presentations, there’s a clear and growing space for soft technology-enabled tools.”

Barsys is a prominent AI-powered mixology innovation that emerged from India. Founded in New York but now widely available across major Indian metros, the company offers a suite of smart bar solutions that blend precision, convenience, and a touch of futuristic flair. Its flagship product, the Barsys 360, is an AI-enabled robotic bartender that automates the cocktail-making process—from measuring and pouring to mixing and serving. Users can access a vast library of cocktail recipes via the connected app, which also offers real-time suggestions based on preferences, occasions, or even available ingredients. The device is priced at Rs.69,999 in India.

Developed in Estonia, Yanu is a fully autonomous AI-powered robotic bartender designed to serve high-traffic venues such as airports, stadiums, and large events. Encased in a sleek, capsule-like structure, it features a robotic arm that can mix, shake, and pour drinks while handling payments and verifying IDs—all without human intervention. The system uses AI to analyse order patterns, optimise inventory, and reduce waste. Yanu’s creators position it as a solution for busy, labor-constrained environments where speed, hygiene, and consistency are key. Already deployed across parts of Europe and Asia, it’s gaining traction as a futuristic alternative to traditional bar setups, especially post-pandemic.

Built by Israeli tech company Furrion, Cecilia.ai is an interactive robotic bartender powered by conversational AI. Unlike typical machines, it engages users in real-time conversation, offering personalized drink suggestions, and mixing cocktails on demand—making it ideal for hotels, luxury events, and experiential marketing setups. The product has featured in activations across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Cecillia AI Bartender |

How they work

These gadgets are interesting because they simplify the process entirely—you load up a few ingredients, choose a cocktail on the app, and the machine dispenses it for you. Achanta says, “it’s especially useful for highballs, where carbonation needs to be preserved and no shaking is involved. The connected app gives access to over 1000 cocktail recipes, with some room for customisation, which makes it fun to explore and experiment. That said, it’s not built to handle texture or dilution the way shaking or stirring does, so drinks like a Daiquiri or Whiskey Sour will not have the same balance or mouthfeel. It also works only with the ingredients you have preloaded, so flexibility can be limited. It is not a replacement for the craft of bartending, but for casual entertaining at home, it’s a smart, mess-free way to serve consistently good cocktails.”

The Barsys Coaster 2.0 is another popular device that integrates with your smartphone to guide users through cocktail creation, offering LED-based visual cues for when and how much to pour. It even syncs with a virtual assistant for hands-free operation. The company positions itself not as a replacement for bartenders but as a tool for enthusiasts and professionals alike, enhancing consistency and creativity.

Achanta offers a solution too. “With Klarify, Tulleeho’s advanced mixology course in collaboration with PCO Delhi, we’re equipping bartenders in India with the knowledge and confidence to work at par with such global techniques and tools.”

Their aim is to raise the standard of bartending across the country by introducing professionals to modern techniques, tools, and innovation. As bars around the world raise a toast to innovation, AI in mixology serves as a powerful partner—streamlining precision, reimagining flavours, and reminding us that even in the age of algorithms, the best cocktails still tell a human story.