Bored of regular games? Try these five fun games at your Diwali party this year

Many of us are in a festive mood and it can’t be completed without some Bollywood music-drinks-food-dancing routine. To celebrate this festival, if you're seeking some wonderful ways to have fun, you can't go wrong with these exciting Diwali games. These games are perfect for connecting with friends and family members while having the best Diwali celebration ever. Here is a list of Diwali games that you can play at your celebration:

Dice and Candles

In this game, the player must have the most candles at the end of the game. Each participant will require four candles and a dice. One can play this game by instructing everyone to sit in a circle. The dice will be rolled by one participant. If the number is 4, the person in front of that individual will give the dice roller four candles. The same goes for 1, 2, and 3. The person will not need to give anything if the numbers 5 or 6 appear. The game keeps going. At each stage, the person without a candle will be removed. The person who has the highest number of candles will be the winner. Let’s roll the dice!

Light and blow off the candle with a matchstick

Participants will need a matchbox and candles to play this game. In this, the players will be asked to light a matchstick and then begin lighting and blowing out a candle at the same time. They have to keep doing this until their matches do not burn out. The individual who has the maximum number of candles lit and blown will be the winner.

Musical Chair

This game is so common, but how about adding some new twists to this? Here’s how one can play this musical chair game with a twist. Participants must create several chits by putting the names of various Diwali symbols on them, such as Rangoli, Ganesh, Kaju Katli, and so on. Make two sets of these chits. Players have to arrange the chairs such that their backs are touching. The number of chairs should be one less than the number of participants. Now place one pair of chits in a bowl and the other set under each chair. Start the music, and the individual who is left without a chair will take a chit from the bowl. If the chit says Rangoli, the participants will look for the chits under their chairs. The individual with the identical chit will be eliminated. Let’s add some drama!

Freeze Dance

Without music and dancing, a party isn't complete. One can combine these (music and dance) with a game, and they can have nonstop fun for a long time. The participants have to immediately freeze in whatever position they are in when the music stops. The host will have to try to make the participants laugh by cracking a joke, doing mimicry, and so on. The first person who laughs gets eliminated. The individual who remains till the end of the game will be the winner. Let's naacho!

Two truths and a lie

As we have witnessed so many truths and lies on the Koffee couch. This Diwali, get creative and play this game with a twist. Players have to give their two truths and a lie to other participants to figure out which ones are truths, and which one is a lie. To add to the mystery, write this on cards while keeping the person's name hidden. Our advice is to get a little filthy and crafty. Let’s add some suspense!