Best Of 2023: 7 Make-up And Beauty Trends That Stole The Spotlight

The year 2023 saw quite a few beauty and makeup trend stealing spotlight. Beauty experts, influencers, and make-up enthusiasts were quick to join the bandwagon and give their skin and beauty care routine a new spin with these trends. Let’s have a quick recap of the trends that ruled the beauty industry.

Better than bare

This was one trend most will gladly carry into the future. This ‘bare it all’ gave you the feel and look of a second skin. Ananya Kapur, the science-infused make-up geek and founder of Type Beauty Inc., reveals, “Skin tints and breathable foundations offered you the best of both worlds with the ability to deliver sheer coverage and skincare benefits. This trend brought about a wave of letting our imperfections shine through the carefully curated simplicity.” With people celebrating individuality, this trend showed that true beauty was about embracing ourselves.

Touch of cherry

This trend was inspired by the deep shades of cherries. “From sultry smokey eyes to luscious berry-stained lips, cherry make-up allowed you to express your bold and feminine side. From cherry mocha nails to berry cheeks and natural skin, cherry was beauty’s favourite flavour this fall,” states Avni Sricharan, the founder of Defi Beauty. The trend was evocative of sexy, and of the simpler times, if seen through cherry-coloured glasses.

Glossy

The revival of this trend became the highlight of 2023. From luscious lids to radiant lips, Hitesh Dewett, the training and artistry manager at Swiss Beauty, says it caught the eyes of one and all especially the Gen Zs. “One of the key factors in return of lip gloss was the development of the formula. In the past, lip gloss had a sticky, heavy texture that was difficult to apply. The brands today offer a non-sticky formula that gives a glossy finish without being uncomfortable. This innovation addressed a long-standing issue, making glosses easier to wear and comfortable to use daily. These days, the glosses also come with skin-friendly ingredients akin to balms for hydration, along with an expanded colour spectrum – from sheer, translucent tints to pigmented hues.” And you apply them without a worry, thanks to its low-maintenance nature that requires no precision and mirror.

Bold and fearless

The talk of celebrating self takes us to a trend that focused on celebrating individuality and creativity. This beauty redefining trend became a representative of self-expression, and pushed make-up enthusiasts to promote their personalities via vibrant, unorthodox colours. Muskan Jain, the brand manager at Mars Cosmetics, says, “This trend was a breath of fresh air in an industry that often set rigid norms. The trend was a rebellion against the idea that make-up should conform to traditional standards. Instead, it urged everyone to embrace their inner artist, allowing them to play with an array of vivid eye-shadows, experiment with graphic liners, and explore unconventional lip shades. It was a movement that resonated with people worldwide, breaking down barriers and inspiring a sense of liberation. The make-up industry became a playground for creativity, encouraging everyone to step outside their comfort zones and embrace the freedom of self-expression.” You opted for a daring eye-shadow look, an artistic liner, or a statement lip to show that ‘beauty knew no bounds’.

Sustainable and multi-purpose products

This 2023 make-up trend consisted of rewriting the rules and redefining norms while bringing an element of surprise under the limelight. Rajat Mathur, the DGM of Learning Academy, The Body Shop India, reveals, “A surge was seen towards sustainable, vegan, and multipurpose products. A clear trend emerged towards sustainable and vegan formulas, especially in foundations enriched with skincare benefits. These foundations not only enhance complexion but also nourish the skin deeply. The versatility of multi-purpose fresh nude foundations made them ideal for diverse occasions, ensuring that beauty could be personalised to match individual styles and choices.”

Glass skin

The followers of the Korean make-up world will have heard of this trend, which became the breakout beauty trend of 2023 thanks to its refreshing approach. Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, reveals, “Unlike traditional make-up heavy routines, this trend encouraged a focus on skincare, emphasising healthy practices, and quality skincare products for a radiant complexion. It was more than a passing trend; it was a shift towards understanding individual skin needs, promoting a holistic lifestyle. The enduring appeal lay in its empowerment of individuals to embrace their natural beauty, making it a beauty revolution set to persist in the upcoming year.” On the whole, this trend went beyond appearance. It could be called ‘a celebration of feeling good of your own skin’.

Latte look

Finally, this was the trend that became a global sensation. This viral look gave the skin a bronzed look. Dheeraj Bansal, Co-Founder of Recode Studios, talks about it focusing on ‘sculpting the complexion and highlighting the eyes with creamy contours and coffee-coloured shimmers’. “Numerous beauty influencers and celebrities worldwide turned to an array of rich brown eye-shadows, creamy bronzers, and nude lip products. The eyes, highlighted with coffee-inspired shimmers, became the focal point of this mesmerising look, drawing attention to their depth and allure. This trend provided a sophisticated yet approachable style that suited various occasions. In 2023, this trend transcended the boundaries of traditional beauty and reminded us that true beauty lies in appreciating our unique features and expressing our individuality.”