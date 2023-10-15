Ayurveda: All You Need To Know About Diabetes Reversal

Diabetes is a lifestyle metabolic disease. It occurs when the pancreas don’t produce enough insulin or stops producing it altogether, which results in rise of glucose level in blood. Common symptoms of diabetes are frequent urination, excessive thirst, tiredness, weight loss, and more.

Along with diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, hypothyroidism, and PCO are other concerns which are directly linked with metabolism. Diabetes can trigger heart and kidney problems, brain stroke, retinopathy, neuropathy, among others. In Ayurveda, diabetes is called madhumeh – which refers to discharge of sugar through urine. This is which is one of the prameha (metabolic symptoms). There are 20 types of prameha and when they are is not treated on time, it converts into madhumeh.

Here are some of the causes of diabetes:

Asya Sukham, swapn sukham — sedentary lifestyle, excessive sleep

Dadhini — dairy products

Gramya udak anup rasam — meat soup from domestic, aquatic, and marshy animals

Nava anna — new grains (they have high glycemic index, Ayurveda recommends grains must be stored for a year before consuming them)

Nava paan — newly prepared drinks like alcohol l Guda vaikrut — sugarcane products, etc.

Prameha is a kaphaj disorder and madhumeh is a vataj disease and is incurable. However, it can be managed with Ayurveda but before it reaches the final stage.

Thus it’s important to understand when blood glucose starts increasing. This is a pre-diabetic phase or disturbance in metabolism. With proper management and change in lifestyle and eating habit along with Ayurvedic medicines, it’s can be reversed.

How to do it?

Diabetes or any metabolic problem doesn’t happen overnight; it’s a slow process. To reverse it or halt its escalation do the following:

Take walks daily for about five kilometres. This helps the cardiovascular system and visceral organs to get activated. Yoga and pranayama can help overcome stress.

Consume multigrain and wholegrain food. They are rich in fibre, which is anti-inflammatory, helps detox the liver, pancreas and colon.

Vegetables plays a crucial role in keeping our metabolism working well. It detoxes liver and pancreas. Raw vegetables helps beta cells of pancreas to get activated and produce insulin. It is recommended one must regularly consume raw vegetables or salad before eating cooked food.

Regular fasting, especially intermittent, helps our body and allows our organs to function better.

Recipe for diabetes /prediabetes: Consume one teaspoon each of turmeric powder and amla powder every morning on empty stomach. Have it with warm water for better pancreas function and to regulate blood glucose.

(The writer is a qualified internationally renowned Ayurveda consultant, expert in pulse diagnosis, and holds 15 years of experience)