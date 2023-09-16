Ayurveda: Seasonal Regimen As Per Sharad Ritucharya

Ritucharya and dincharya (daily regimen) are important parts of one's life. Ritucharya consists of two words — ritu, which means season, and charya means regimen. Every season impacts our health and to protect ourselves from diseases and ailments, Ayurveda recommends a particular lifestyle and food habits based on the season. A year is divided into two parts — Uttarayan (adan kala that is when the Sun is in the Northern solstice) and Dakshinayan (visarga kala when the Sun moves to Southern solstice). Uttarayan kala has three ritus (seasons): Shishir (winter), Vasant (spring), and Grishma (summer). Dakshinayan kala has three seasons: Varsha (monsoon), Sharad (autumn), and Hemant (early winter).

Sharad Ritucharya (Autumn regimen)

Mid-September to mid-November (Ashwin and Kartik months) fall under Sharad Ritucharya. Pitta dosha is aggravated during autumn as it accumulates in our body during the hot, summer months. Aggravated pitta dosha causes inflammation in our body, causing problems like gastritis, acid peptic disorders, skin allergies, different types of fever, haemorrhoids, bleeding disorders, ulcerative colitis, etc.

Autumn is the best recommended time for virechana or purgation therapy (one of the panchakarma treatments), to bring out vitiated pitta from the body.

Recommended food

All seasonal fruits and vegetables like pumpkin, ash guard, bottle guard, zucchini, pointed guard, etc. are recommended for consumption during these months. Also include rice, wheat, barley, quinoa, amaranth, moong, etc. in your diet. Cow and goat milk products in moderate quantity, coconut water, adequate amount of boiled and cooled water should be had. For cooking, use coconut oil, olive oil, or ghee (made from cow milk). To reduce skin inflammation, apply sandalwood paste.

Recipe: 100 ml coconut oil, 1/4 tsp to 1/2 tsp camphor powder, mix well and apply externally all over the body.

Benefits: Effective remedy for burning sensation

Reduces neuropathy burning symptoms

Stops urticaria hives or rashes

Giloy or Guduchi is one of the important Ayurveda herbs recommended to balance pitta dosha. It has anti-inflammatory properties, purifies blood, and improves liver and pancreas functions. It is a good immuno-modulator, used to reduce any type of fever. It is also an effective remedy against skin allergies, boils, urticaria, etc. It can be used as a concoction, juice, powder, satva, tablet, etc.

Foods to avoid

Alcohol, coffee, vinegar, fermented and pickled food.

Heavy to digest, greasy, and pungent food, and chillies.

Red meat and excessive animal products

(The writer is a qualified internationally renowned Ayurveda consultant, expert in pulse diagnosis, and holds 15 years of experience)