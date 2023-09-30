Ayurveda: What To Do If You Have A Leaky Gut?

Almost all diseases are a result of weak digestive fire. Hence, jathragni or digestive fire is given great importance in Ayurveda. Our whole health mechanism is based on a good working jathragni. When jathragni works well, our food is digested properly and converted into nutrition, energy, and immunity.

Jathragni, with the help of pachak pitta and saman vayu, digests food, which then moves to panchbhutagni and dhatuagni, which is deeper abortion of nutrients to the particular tissues to immunity and prana.

Due to unhealthy eating habits and emotional breakdown, our digestive fire becomes weaker or malfunctions. The food then isn’t digested properly. This undigested food stays in the gut, which is called ama — toxins in our body. This ama moves all over the body and causes many diseases.

Ama clogs the srotas or channels like the GI tract, lymphatic system, respiratory system, circulatory system (arteries, veins), endocrine system, etc., and causes many diseases depending on the weak immunity of that particular part, system or whole body. It causes laziness, heaviness, muscle pain, joint pain, abdominal discomfort, bloating, diarrhoea, mucus in stools, rise in temperature, fluctuation in blood glucose, cholesterol, etc.

What is a leaky gut?

Due to stress and unhealthy eating habits or wrong food, mucus membranes of the intestines are slowly damaged, irritated, and inflamed. This, finally, causes leaks, and toxins, fungi, and bacteria enter the bloodstream. which leads to other health problems like bloating, diarrhoea, stomach pain, colitis, IBS, joint and muscle pain, etc.

How to fix it?

A happy and relaxed mind plays an important role in keeping our digestive system functioning well. A fearful and anxious mind weakens jathragni, thus one should eat in a calm place with a relaxed mind.

Fasting is the best medicine as it kindles digestive fire, which clears ama and toxins. Hence, it’s recommended to fast repeatedly to allow digestive fire to work well.

Avoid heavy-to-digest foods like meat, refined and fried food, frozen food, and packaged or canned food. Add vegetables like pumpkin, zucchini, bottled gourd, white rice, moong dal, vegetable soup, etc., which have high prana and are easily digested. Also, avoid green leafy vegetables, and legumes as cellulose-rich or fibre-rich food will cause discomfort and bloating and provoke diarrhoea. Eat cooked food to avoid digestion problems.

Spices like ginger, long pepper, carom seeds, cumin, Nigella, dill, cinnamon, and more boost digestive fire. Bael or bilwa fruit is a miraculous medicine for leaky gut and inflamed colon, especially when diarrhoea is the main symptom.

Regular intake of Nigella oil reduces inflammation and fixes gut health quickly.

(The writer is a qualified internationally renowned Ayurveda consultant, expert in pulse diagnosis, and holds 15 years of experience)

