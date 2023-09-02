Asha Bhosle Birthday: Veteran Singer Goes Down The Memory Lane

The golden-larynx and spirited Asha Bhosle turns a glorious 90. On this happy occasion, we talked casually with her and the result was a warm and insightful interview. An eternal optimist, she is one of the rare (if not the only one) singers who performs live at the age of 90.

She might not be actively heard or seen on the film circuit these days, but she has kept herself busy — she has a concert in Dubai planned in September and she often visits reality shows as a guest judge.

Excerpts from the interview:

How is your latest show in Dubai different from your other shows?

It’s not just a concert, its like a Broadway musical. There are 19 musicians, 23 dancers, six sound and light technicians, a choreographer, RJ Anmol and Sudesh Bhosle. There are huge screens for graphics, moving sets, expensive costumes, et al.

How does it feel to turn 90?

I have many memories now that I’m 90. All these years have taught me a lot and I feel I’m a much happier and contented person now. At the same time I also feel there is so much more to achieve and I shall do so. I’m the eternal optimist!

Your 10 favourite songs from your rich repertoire?

1. Sona re sona (Teesri Manzil)

2. Dil cheez kya hai (Umrao Jaan)

3. Chura liya hai (Yaadon Ki Baaraat)

4. Dum maro dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)

5. Yeh mera dil pyaar ka deewana (Don)

6. Jhoothe naina bole sanchi batiyaan (Lekin)

7. Shokh nazar ki bijliyan (Woh Kaun Thi)

8. Nigahen milane ko jee (Dil Hi Toh Hai)

9. Tu tu hai wahi (Yeh Vaada Raha)

10. Do lafzon ki hai (The Great Gambler)

Can you give us an insight into some lesser-known facts about your interaction with Lataji ?

While recording with Lataji for Man kyun behka from Utsav, I gave a slightly different inflexion to my voice. Lataji, who was observant lowered her glasses and gave me a sideway glance to let me know she had noticed it.

Did Lataji give you any gift that you treasure a lot?

Didi give me a saree with her signature.

You are a connoisseur of good food and a wonderful cook too. What do you specialise in?

Lataji was a huge fan of my cooking, She thought I cooked everything very well. She liked my shami kebabs the most and I thought she made excellent mutton coriander.

Which was Lataji’s favourite number from the exquisitely rendered Umrao Jaan songs?

Didi loved all the Umrao Jaan songs. She said all are so good, I can’t name a favourite.

What do you feel when you sing brother Hridaynathji’s compositions?

My brother is an excellent composer. He makes difficult songs, which are always a challenge and I love singing for him. I don’t think he was underutilised; it’s just everyone’s fate and destiny.

What comes easily to you: Singing in Marathi or Hindi?

Both are equally easy for me.

Read Also International Tea Day 2023: 8 celebrities share their choice of tea and munchies they enjoy

Which has been the toughest song for you to sing and how did you manage it?

My toughest was the Meraj-e-Ghazal album which I sang with Ghulam Ali. Ghulam Ali was in Delhi for a month and came to Mumbai straight for the recording. Hence, there were no rehearsals and he would give the songs in the studio itself just before the recording. This was a different style and I had to pay extra attention.

A composer from today’s age you would like to work with?

In my career spanning 80 years I have had the good fortune of working with creme de la creme… all the music directors! How many people can achieve this?

How would you describe your relationship with your son, Anand?

How does one describe a relationship between a mother and a child? There are no words to describe it; only happy emotions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)