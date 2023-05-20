International Tea Day 2023: 8 celebrities share their choice of tea and munchies they enjoy

On International Tea Day, eight celebrities share their choice of tea that ranges from Moroccan mint tea to Kathiawadi masala chai, from English breakfast tea to tapri chai. The stars also reveal the munchies they enjoy with their piping hot cup.

Asha Bhosle, singer

The first thing I have in the morning is strong tea with milk and sugar. I can't understand light teas. And no sugar-free substitutes for me.

Along with tea I snack on poha/upma, croissant or toast. Lately, I have been relishing fresh dates (khajur) in the morning.

Shankar Mahadevan, singer-composer

I like three types of tea.

A) An English breakfast tea. Just dip the tea bag into boiling water and let it brew for a minute or two and then add a dash of milk.

B) Sali desi chai with cardamom and ginger. I have it often at a film shooting. I know it has a li’l bit of sugar but sometimes one just feels like having the desi chai.

C) A third type of tea I really enjoy drinking is Moroccan mint tea with fresh mint leaves.

Munchies: With English breakfast tea, I like to have sourdough, multigrain (bread) with butter and jam.

With masala and desi tea I relish a wada pav/ samosa/ kanda bhajiya.

With Moroccan tea, cookies or almond biscotti go well.

Ashutosh Rana, actor

I prefer ginger tea with milk and sugar.

Jackie Shroff, actor

It's just lemon grass, ginger, some dried flowers (optional) no tea leaves.

Munchies: With my tea, I like to have avocado toast.

Tisca Chopra, actor

Pic: Instagram

I love my chai. A good cup of elaichi tea without sugar is my morning pick-me-up. In the evenings I like Mogo Mogo - a citrusy green tea.

With my tea I like to have Trail mix -- a bunch of roasted seeds and nuts as a high protein snack

Rekha Bharadwaj, singer

Pic: Instagram

I like Assam or English breakfast tea with a dash of milk and a little sugar. Drinking tea is very special for me, almost like a ritual. My chai has to taste perfect else I do not drink it.

As an accompaniment to my tea I have biscuits (Monaco or Marie) or gathias, or mathhi in winter.

Dilip Joshi, actor

I like typical Kathiawadi masala chai and some times Earl Grey black tea without milk.

With my tea, I mostly have some dry snacks like gathia or homemade chivda or biscuits.

Suchitra Pillai, actor

Pic: Instagram

I loooove tea. My morning tea is black. It is made with tea leaves, ginger and lemon grass. For the rest of the day I'm a tapri chai freak. I drink the chai they serve on set and from chaiwalas -- the normal milk tea with ginger. I have an account with the chaiwala at the end of my street.

And with my tea I like to have rusk or Parle G or Marie biscuit.