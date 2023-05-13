Mother's Day 2023: From Mahhi Vijj to Bharti Singh, five women celebrities share their most special moment

Mahhi Vijj, actor

After many failed IVFs, I decided to make one last attempt. I was hopeful that one of the IVFs will work. My hope paid off. My husband, Jai, was next to me when I opened my reports. I went into a trance, I didn't know where I was for the next few minutes. The next person I called to share the good news was my best friend, Nadeem Quereshi.

Ishita Dutta Seth, actor

My first reaction was undiluted joy. It was overwhelming for both me and my husband (Vatsal). Unable to contain our excitement, we immediately shared the news with our parents. Our parents too became very emotional and it was one of the best days of our life.

Isha Koppikar Narang, actor

I was just back from a detox holiday. I skipped my period; I've never really skipped a periso I took a pregnancy test. It was positive and I jumped with joy. I was ecstatic and shared the news with my husband (Timmy). I hoped it would be a girl; I always wanted a daughter. I was excited about the new beginning but simultaneously anxious about the immense responsibility that accompanies your first pregnancy. Yet, I was consumed with feeling of being powerful because you are holding a life inside you; and that's really incredible. I think one of the greatest gifts that a woman's body can give her is pregnancy and childbirth. It changes you physically, mentally, and emotionally for life.

Bharti Singh, comedienne

I broke the good news only to my husband, Harsh. I became emotional at the thought of that I am going to be a mom. Initially, I did not tell anyone about my pregnancy. After I completed four months, I took a cake to my mom’s house and shared the good news. But for those four months Harsh was my friend, mom, and mom-in-law – all rolled into one.

(PS: My son Gola said papa first. He has disproved the common notion that sons are closer to their moms)

Neeti Mohan, singer

It was 5:00 am and since we were planning for a baby, I had the pregnancy test kit with me. I was advised to do the test first thing in the morning. I took it and showed positive for the first time. I was thrilled. I woke up my husband, Nihar, and I told him that I had to show him something. He was perplexed and asked, “At 5 in the morning?” I took him out of the bedroom, switched on the light and showed him the result. After that we just hugged each other and cried. The memory is still so fresh. It was the best day of our life as a couple.