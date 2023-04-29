International No Diet Day: 10 celebrities share their imaginations about foods they would have eaten if they weren’t on a diet 

Pulkit Samrat, actor

I would like to eat double-fried food in front of my beloved trainer. While doing so, I will have as much guilt-free eye contact with my trainer as possible.

Terrence Lewis, choreographer

Since I love paani puri, I’d gorge on it. I’d probably trade my meals for a ripe mango any day!

Pratik Gandhi, actor

I will have a full Gujarati thali with aam ras and puri and will end my day with kheer or falooda.

Sunny Leonne, actor

Pizzas, pastas, French fries, Mexican cuisine. I would drink water and occasionally a diet coke. We are simple people.

Alka Yagnik, playback singer

Noodles, fried fish with Tartar sauce, French fries, and rabdi with a lot of malai.

Juhi Chawla, actor

Over time, I have realised how light my mind and body feel when i eat nice, nutritious, clean, organic food. I no longer punish myself by going on diets; I eat well. I am learning every day. I try neither to overeat or starve myself. Most importantly, I’ve begun to listen to my body. Even if someone handed me a cheat day, I’d return it back with ‘Thanks, but no thanks’.

Nargis Fakri, actor

I would binge on everything chocolate.

Archana Puran Singh, actor

I would eat all the mangoes possible in that one day (Langda, Chausa, Dussehri, etc). And chhole bhature, puri aaloo, malpua, halwa, apple pie and kulfi. In drinks I would binge on mango lassi, aam panna, and strawberry milkshake.

Tejasswi Prakash, actor

Chocolate pastries, chocolate doughnuts, hot chocolate, chocolate fondue, chocolate fountain… If you don’t want to lose me as a friend do not ask me to share my chocolate.

Zahrah S Khan, actor-singer

A lot of desserts and Thai chai. I have a major sweet tooth.