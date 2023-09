Asha Bhosle Birthday: Celebs Share Their Favourite Three Songs Of The Singer

Remember the wafers ad with Saif Ali Khan, ‘No one can have just one’? It holds true for Asha Bhosle’s songs too. When we asked the celebrities to name their favourite three songs sung by Asha Bhosle, most of them showered us with an avalanche of songs! They echoed, “When it comes to Ashaji, no one can have just three!”

Raveena Tandon, actor

Hungama ho gaya (Anhonee)

Mera pyar Shalimar (Shalimar)

Sapna mera toot gaya, tu na mila (Khel Khel Mein)

Zahrah Khan, singer

Shokh nazar ki bijliyan (Woh Kaun Thi)

Yeh vaada raha (Yeh Vaada Raha)

Le gayi le gayi (Dil To Pagal Hai)

Anu Malik, music composer

Shokh nazar ki bijliyan (Woh Kaun Thi)

Sajna hai mujhe sajna ke liye (Saudagar)

Jaiye aap kahan jayenge (Mere Sanam)

Jackie Shroff, actor

Chanda mama door ke (Vachan)

Cheyan se humko kabhi aapne jeena na diya (Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye)

Tanha tanha (Rangeela)

Shankar Mahadevan, singer

1. Abhi na jao chhodkar (Hum Dono)

2. Tarun aahe raatra azuni (Marathi bhavgeet composed by her brother Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar)

3. Dil dhadakne ka sabab (ghazal sung with Ghulam Ali)

Ila Arun, actor

Yeh hai reshmi zulfon ka andhera (Mere Sanam)

Aaja aaja main hoon pyar tera (Teesri Manzil)

3. Jhumka gira re Bareli ke bazaar mein (Mera Saaya)

Urvashi Rautela, actor

Dil cheez kya hai (Umrao Jaan)

2. Aao huzoor tumko (Kismat)

3. Radha kaise na jale (Lagaan)

Malaika Arora, actor

Dil cheez kya hai (Umrao Jaan)

2. Chura liya hai tumne (Yaadon Ki Baarat)

3. Le gayi le gayi (Dil To Pagal Hai)

Aparshakti Khurana, actor

1. Kajra mohabbat wala (Kismat)

2. In aankhn ki masti ke (Umrao Jaan)

3. Ek pardesi mera dil le gaya (Phagun)

Milind Deora, politician

1. Yeh Mera Dil (Don)

2. Dum Maaro Dum (Dum Maaro Dum)

Aarti Surendranath, actor-producer, animal activist

1. Dil Cheez hai kya (Umrao Jaan)

2. Dum Maro Dum (Dum Maro Dum)

3. Har Ghar Tiranga

Abhijeet Pohankar, Indian classical instrumentalist

1. Sathi re bhool na jaana mera Pyar (Kotwal Sahab)

2. Karu na yaad magar (Ghazal)

3. Chandanyat Phirtana (Marathi song)

Makarand Sathe, playwright

1. Kali ghata chhaye mora jiya ghabraye (Sujata)

2. Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye (Umrao Jaan)

3. Yeh hai reshmi zulfon ka andhera (Mere Sanam)

