5 binge-worthy new series and movies to watch this weekend

King The Land

This Korean drama follows Cheon Sa-rang (Im Yoon-ah), who works at a prestigious luxury hotel. She is popular among her colleagues and guests for always having a smile on her face, even in the face of a crisis. Calm and composed, she rises the hierarchy ladder with hard work. Goo Won (Lee Jun-ho), on the other hand, is a stoic, heir apparent of the King Group, who is embroiled in an inheritance war. Their worlds collide when Won starts looking after the hotel and clashes with Sa-rang. The ongoing drama follows the two contrasting personalities following in love and the roadblocks they face from society owing to their class difference.

Where to watch: Netflix

Red, White & Royal Blue

The movie tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar-Perez), the son of America’s first woman president, Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman). During a royal wedding, he meets Britain’s spare to the throne, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). At first, the boys clash and create headlines the world over. To get the media off their backs, the White House and Royal family arrange for the two boys to stay together and make the media think they are friends. As the narrative progresses, the foes turn into friends and then lovers. The plot then focuses on the problems the two face while hiding their relationship from the media. Based on the eponymous novel, the movie is a sweet romcom that will keep you hooked.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Only Murders in the Building

Boasting a star-studded cast featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Cara Delevingne, Martin Short and others, this mystery comedy series returns with an enthralling third season. The story revolves around Charles-Haden Savage (Steve), a retired yesteryear actor, Oliver Putnam (Martin), a struggling Broadway director, and Mabel Mora (Selena), an artist. The three bond over their love for true crime stories. They use their curiosity and detective minds to investigate murders in their elite apartment building. And, turn their adventures into a podcast.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

This seven-party miniseries is headlined by Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey. It narrates the story of a young girl, Alice Hart (Alycia), whose life drastically changes after her parents die in a fire. She moves in with her grandmother, June Hart (Sigourney), who owns a flower farm. June teaches Alice the native Australian language of flowers. The plot focuses on Alice growing up under the shadows of her past and a secret that will upend her life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

1920: Horrors of the Heart

Fronted by Avika Gor, this supernatural, horror thriller is the fifth instalment in the 1920 movie franchise. This spine-chilling story focuses on Meghna (Avika), who learns a devastating truth about her mother on the day her father commits suicide. She vows vengeance and goes to live with her mom Radhika (Barkha Bisht), her boyfriend Shantanu (Rahul Dev), and step-sister, Aditi (Ketaki Kulkarni). She receives help from her father’s spirit who then possesses Aditi. While Aditi is wreaking havoc in her possessed state, Meghna discovers a heart-breaking truth about her father and mother.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)