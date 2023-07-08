5 engrossing live-action movies to binge-watch this weekend

Beauty and the Beast |

Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson steps in to play Belle while Dan Stevens transforms into the Beast for this classic fairy tale. The makers don’t deviate from the basic plot. It follows village girl Belle taking her father’s place as the captive of a scary Beast. As she spends more time in the enchanted palace, she learns the Beast is a cursed prince.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Google Play Movies

Cinderella

The movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Lily James, Richard Madden, Cate Blanchett, and Helena Bonham Carter, among others. This live-action adaptation of the eponymous fairy tale revolves around Cinderella, aka Ella, troubled by her stepmother and sisters following her father’s death. Her life changes forever when she meets the crowned Prince Kit at the royal ball.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV

Mulan

The plot focuses on the adventurous and free-spirited Hua Mulan, who disguises as a boy and takes her father’s place in the Imperial army. Without exposing her true identity, she trains hard and becomes a trained soldier. Over time, she befriends soldiers who prove an ally when she is shunned by the commander after he learns of her gender. However, when crisis strikes, Mulan returns to fight alongside her fellow soldiers.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar, MX Player, YouTube

Paddington

This sweet family drama tells the story of a young bear, Paddington, who can walk and talk. He travels to London from the jungles of Peru at the behest of his aunt for a better life. Once he arrives in London, he finds a home with the loving Brown family. The movie then follows the naive bear’s misadventures in the big city.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Pinocchio

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the wooden doll Pinocchio and veteran actor Tom Hanks plays his creator/dad Geppetto. Pinocchio is brought to life by the Blue Fairy. He leaves the comfort of his father’s home and goes on an adventurous journey. Problems arise when he joins the mesmerising world of the circus.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar