Are Bar Takeovers The Biggest Trend In India’s Bar Scene Right Now?

Be it Stephan Bussi from The Aubery and Frida González from Aruba at Loya, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and Delhi or Alessandro Merlini from Moebius Milano at the Olive Bar & Kitchen or Campari APAC Brand Ambassador, Symphony, taking over Sixteen33…

Bar Takeovers are taking over the Indian bar scene and like how!

What is a bar takeover?

In simple language, a bar takeover is a collab or synergy. It’s a temporary exchange of bartenders and cocktail recipes between two bars — international or domestic. It’s a growing trend internationally and more so in India where the cocktail culture is currently on a huge rise. A bar takeover helps in showcasing international talent in India and vice versa. Sometimes, even intercity exchange takes place, which brings the local flavour of the visitor to the city he visits.

Ideally, the visiting mixologist or bartender brings his cultural nuances along with his cocktail recipes to the city and the bar he is visiting — be it ingredients or style or technique.

“Bar takeovers are all about an exchange of knowledge, sharing techniques, ideas, and perspectives between the hosting bar and the guest bartender,” says Evgenya, Head Mixologist, MTW (bar by Nao Spirits), Goa.

Akshay Chonkar, F&B head of the Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai, agrees. “Every takeover or collaboration is an opportunity for our bartenders to exchange ideas, techniques, and perspectives with visiting bartenders or mixologists from acclaimed bars in India and around the world. This cross-pollination of skills inspires creativity, enhances product knowledge, and strengthens the overall craftsmanship of our team,” says Akshay, who is looking forward to hosting Mayur from Cobbler & Crew, Pune next weekend.

Bar takeovers are cultural exchanges behind the bar. They bring new flavours, fresh techniques, and a distinct energy to the space. “For guests, it’s almost like they are travelling through cocktails, it is an experience that lets them explore different bar cultures without ever leaving the city,” says Vedant Newatia, Founder and Head Chef, Atelier V, Indore.

According to Jezan Limzerwala, Associate Vice President- Food & Beverage, IHCL, bar takeovers bring a spirit of discovery and cultural exchange to the bar experience. “They are about storytelling, celebrating cultures, and curating memorable evenings that immerse our guests in new flavours, techniques, and craftsmanship.”

Sharing is caring

While most mixologists guarded their secrets till recent times, today they are more open to sharing. That makes these bar takeovers more interesting and sometimes technique forward.

At a recent takeover at Drift in Mumbai one witnessed that when the visiting bartender used V60 equipment of the coffee bar to clarify his cheesecake infused cocktail. Again seen at Sixteen33 when Campari APAC brand ambassador, Symphony, stepped behind the bar to create Campari shots and willingly shared her knowledge with the local bartenders.

“At Sixteen33, we see bar takeovers as a creative exchange, they bring together talent, technique, and storytelling from around the world under one roof. Each takeover adds a new layer of flavor and perspective to our cocktail culture, allowing our guests to experience different styles of mixology,” says Shahrom Oshtori, partner, Sixteen33.

Guest friendly

All agree that bar takeovers are guest friendly. At the heart of these partnerships is a belief in collaboration over competition. Rather than guarding their turf, bars choose to grow together — keeping the scene fresh, building real relationships, and ensuring there’s always something new for guests to discover the next time they walk through the door.

Regular guest Loya, Sumitra, thinks bar takeovers keep the guests engaged on a different level. “Since it brings a new face, new ingredient, new story to the table, it’s intriguing. I always look forward to how the new guy/gal is going to make my Negroni – same drink, differently made. Or what new technique or ingredients are they getting from their native. Like Frida Gonzalez from Mexico… she got the pickled fruit and also experimented with agave.”

“They offer guests an opportunity to explore diverse cocktail philosophies, rare ingredients, and signature serves from some of the world’s most acclaimed mixologists — all within one setting,” feels Jezan Limzerwala.

“They bring a sense of freshness and discovery for the guests,” says Akshay. “Each takeover introduces new flavours, presentation styles, and stories — creating a unique, immersive experience that elevates their perception of the hotel’s F&B program.”

For Evgenya guest shifts aren’t really about direct profits. “These takeovers are a reminder to guests and to the industry that the team behind the bar is passionate and evolving.”

Mayur Marne, Partner and bar head at Cobbler & Crew, Pune, thinks bar takeovers are a great way to connect with guests since most often they end up being interactive sessions. He feels that Mumbai crowd is quite aware and therefore he is looking forward to his takeover. “The city’s got a sharp crowd that really knows its drinks, so it feels like the right place to put our work to the test. Our new menu’s built around the idea of finding your own place, and Mumbai feels like a great one to start it with.”

Business sense

From a hotel’s perspective, bar takeovers do more than fill seats — they create a reason for people to step out, dress up, and make a night of it. The excitement draws both in-house guests and neighbourhood regulars, and the energy often spills over into dinner plans or even last-minute staycations.

“From a business standpoint, bar takeovers create buzz, can boost footfall, and build credibility within the bar community,” informs Vedant.

Evgenya says, “For brands, the goal is visibility and aligned promotion within a relevant, engaged audience. For bars, these collaborations bring great offers, travel and learning opportunities, and that sense of buzz and connection across the industry.”

“Ultimately, bar takeovers bring energy, collaboration, and creativity to the table — they invigorate our team, delight our guests, and reinforce our position as a leader in Mumbai’s evolving F&B landscape,” Akshay concludes.