Food Review: Akina At Worli—Mumbai’s New Hotspot For Modern Asian Cuisine

Shimmer in your drink, fire in your food and compassion service. That’s Akina at Worli for you. Chef Ashwin who has curated the food menu, informs that the drama is conscious. “Especially in the cocktails.” He goes on to say that it’s comfort combined with presentation when it comes to food.

Shirin Negroni is the starting point. They have used truffle washed gin instead of plain, and that gives the umami. Bite into parmesan crisp that they use for garnish and add to the flavours.

The food menu is quite exhaustive with a special section called Akina Edit. This is an Ashwin special menu.

Yuzu Gazpacho Pani Puri |

Ashwin strongly recommends that I start with Yuzu Gazpacho Pani Puri – apni pani puri that has avocado and water chestnut stuffing with pieces of kaffir lime. The pani is a raw mango, mint, and yuzu pour. Tangy textural medley that refreshes your palate and is slightly kaffir lime forward in taste. Vegetarians have another starter in the Edits - Som Tam Bhel. It’s a bhel that’s made on the table in your presence. It’s a Jhalmuri and Som Tum combo. Fried puffed rice that gives the crunch is mixed with carrots, raw mango, cherry tomatoes, tamrind sauce and the som tum dressing. Chatakedar! Teases your palate.

Som Tam Bhel |

Another veg starter that’s different is Burnt Avocado & Tender Coconut Ceviche - Avo ceviche with Tender Coconut pieces, passion fruit and coconut milk base. Black sesame garnish adds the crunch to the otherwise subtle dish.

Next from the Edits is Wonton Lamb Birria Taco. Taco that uses wanton sheet as wrap for lamb mince of slow roasted lamb, gongura pickle glaze, coriander, kaffir lime and yuzu dip to enhance the flavours. The gongura pickle come first on the palate followed by chilli and kaffir lime.

Slow Cooked Lamb Rendang |

Tuna Sol Kadi from the Edits is a tuna lover’s delight. This is Ashwin’s take on ceviche. Fermented tomato water cured tuna. Solkadhi that’s poured on the plate in your presence has a fermented tomato sauce base, bhavanagri chillis and onions as well. Delightful. Slightly salty. Coconut n kokum come late to the palate.

Vegetarians should try Flame Roast Asparagus from the Robata handpicked Peruvian asparagus, is perfectly grilled after being marinated in black garlic and ponzu. Served with ponzu butter, this is subtle.

Tuna Pizza |

Kuro Daichi -Black Earth |

My next drink arrives in time – Dance With Flowers. Spritzy drink that has Hojicha infused gin, elderflower syrup topped with Chandon Brut. Fresh. The elderflower sweetness is balanced bu hojicha tea and sparkling wine. Good company for the asparagus and Tuna Solkadhi.

Salmon Green Apple Ceviche |

We move on to dimsums and sushis. Quite a choice for nonvegetarians and vegetarians. Akina Spicy Crispy Maki is a classic example of fusion cuisine. Thai Chili Tempura wrapped in rice along with cucumber and avocado, topped with Bhut Jolokia Mayo and citrus cream cheese. Crunchy, spicy, and soft! Wasabi served with the sushis is a paste that’s nearest to the original grated fresh wasabi. The best wasabi I have had in a long time. Vegetarians can choose from Miso Truffle Edamame or Vegetable And Chives dimsums. Both tasty. If you like the truffle aroma and after taste, the choose the first. If you want a little freshness on your palate then go for the second.

Miso Black Cod |

Nonvegetarians are spoilt for choice. Ashwin admits playing around with the flavours a little to suit the Indian palate when he serves the Dynamite Crab Maki and Truffle Rock Shrimp Maki. The first one has crab inside and outside the rice wrap with a flavour that reminds a rockefeller crab. The second one has a strong truffle aroma and after taste. Avoidable if you are not a truffle fan and want some real sushi.

Don’t miss the Prawns Hargao – the prawns and water chestnut dimsum. Delicate, charcoal infuse covering with gold stripes for presentation. It also has lotus stem that gives a nice crunch and taste. And do try the Tibetan Chicken. A delectable reminder of Momo that triggers Ashwin’s nostalgia. Served with an aromatic sesame, coriander and green chilli sauce, this chicken momo will make you happy.

Char grilled asparagus |

While I wonder what I should have for mains, I am served another signature cocktail – Shooting Star – with a flair. A black glass with a white vegan foam and the server lights up the garnish on the rim to reveal a red rose. “The concept is of hope in the darkness of the universe,” explains Ashwin. Slightly lime forward.

Assamese Black Curry Udon from the Edits is the first choice for mains. I have it veg, but prawns is also recommended. Inspired by Assamese Khasi, this is made from fresh udon with black sesame, coconut milk sauce with a dash of soy sauce and finished with bamboo shoots and veggies.

The Northern Curry (chicken) recommended is inspired by Northern Asia, Malaysia, Singapore... Gravy has coconut milk, galangal, coriander, lemongrass, onion and homemade thai curry paste. The fresh turmeric added while making the gravy is the umami that stays. Chicken was a little tough. But gravy delicious.

Phad Sea Ew was next. Fresh, soft udon noodles with crunchy veggies, mushroom powder and a dash of soya sauce and pickled thai chilli. Amazing on the palate and leaves you wanting more. Spinach Fried Rice Clay Pot that comes on your table and mixed in your presence is an ideal way to finish your meal. You can have it as is or order a gravy as company. Edamame, zucchini, corn, spinach, coriander and some black bean chili vinegar.

Remember you have to leave space for the desserts. If you are a matcha fan like me, then Matcha & White Chocolate is a must layers of White Chocolate Ricotta Gelato, Sponge Cake, Matcha Gelato in that order resting on dark chocolate crunch with Matcha Mirror Glaze. Chocolate lovers have ample choice - Textures of Chocolate, Raspberry & Black Sesame Chocolate Sphere, Mint & Chocolate Entremet. Just choose anyone.