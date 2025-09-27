Food Review: Love In Langos—Mumbai’s Secret Café That Will Change How You Think About Hungarian Food

In one of the lanes opposite the Lilavati Hospital, at the dead end of the road is a small café that boasts of serving one of the best Masala Chais in the area. However, USP of Love In Langos is Hungarian food – a cuisine that hardly anyone serves. Yash Dutta, a pastry chef by training, is an enterprising young man who works hard to make his idea of an only-veg restaurant that serves Hungarian food and a few other dishes a success.

I start with something that catches my eye as soon as I browse through the menu - Olive Oil Cappuccino, with almond milk. It’s a normal hot cappuccino that’s infused with olive oil while making. And Yash refuses to share the secret recipe! Whatever the process, the subtle flavour of olive oil that comes and goes, is the USP of this coffee. And it will win over anyone who likes to experiment, loves coffee with subtle flavours.

Yash admits that his café is a technique driven café and therefore he prefers not sharing his secrets.

Being primarily a Hungarian restaurant, Kürtöskalács, or kurtos (as they are popularly known and called in this café menu) is a must. A street food in Hungary, this cone (chimney cake for the Hungarians) comes with delightful savoury and sweet fillings. You have a choice of multi-purpose flour and whole-wheat flour at this place. I choose whole-wheat as the base flour. Yash suggests I should try two types, and he happily offers to make smaller size so that I am left with an appetite to try more dishes. The flour, seasoned with salt and herbs, is generously mixed with cheese before baking the cone. The result is a delicious, crisp outer cover for varied fillings. Roasted Tomato Basil with Veggies Kurtos is my first. Roasted veggies are tossed with roasted tomatoes and basil sauce and finished with some spices before stuffing in the cone. The bite of veggies and the baked cone together is tasty. I preferred the Gochujang sauce tossed veggies as they had a certain spicy smokiness to it that delighted my palate.

Next in line was langos. You can’t come to a place called Love in Langos and not eat langos. Langos is a pizza where the base is fried before putting the toppings and baking. Half-half is what we decide. Half Jamaican Jerk Potatoes and half Cranberry. They use homemade sour cheese as the base for toppings for their langos. It is just right sour, salty and creamy without being overpowering. The cranberry one has homemade cranberry sauce - sweet n spicy. “Everything here is made inhouse – breads, sauces, even the thousand island!” informs Yash. They also have a Chocolate Langos which is loaded with chocolate – perfect for children or adults having child-like tastes.

While they make the Nokedli (Hungarian version of pasta that’s made with and boiled in milk and not water), I taste the Loaded Nachos. They are different. They are baked and have queso sauce and fermented salsa that has a jamy stickiness. Homemade masala in queso is the USP. Again, Yash zips up. These nachos are a fusion of flavours and textures.

Paprikash Nokedli with Mushrooms have a smoky umami thanks to the burnt paprika and black pepper. Tiny bits of pasta are well cooked in the creamy sauce making it a hearty meal for one person.

Though this is a Hungarian place, they do have some rice bowls to ensure comfort of all patrons. If you like spicey, go for Chettinad Rice Bowl, the masalas will totally entice you. They also have a choice in salads, soups and sandwiches. Mac n Cheese fans are in for a treat as they have myriad options there.

Love In Langos, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai

It’s dessert time. Trdelnk it is. I try all flavours – Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate, Coconut. Difficult to decide which is better. I would choose the Red Chilli Cake over them though. Fat washed chilli jelly so soft that it nearly melts in the mouth. White chocolate shavings on top give it a look. The chilli comes last, nearly at the throat.

I round off the meal with Ginger Lemon Honey Tea. Satiating way to end it.

