An Informative Guide To The Ancient Nadi Shastra

In man’s pursuit of the creator, the one source, from the journey of being animal-like to a sage or a demi-god; from the stone age to the age of artificial intelligence, man has arrived on certain conclusions, premises and written scriptures intended to show the way to the hopeless and naïve, yet sincere seeker.

One such exclusive, ‘By Invitation Only’ astrological consultation session with a 99.9% rate of accuracy is India’s ancient Nadi Shastra — a secretive and protected heritage divination methodology. Nadi astrology centres practising Nadi Shastra are located in the sacred town Vaitheeswaran Koil in Tamil Nadu. Nadi Shastra involves the reading of palm leaves inscribed with profound insights of your past, present and future written on age-old palm leaves preserved over centuries, with the accuracy that one can expect only from a magical mirror.

These prophetic predictions are written through yog by the Saptarishis using their yogic powers. It is also believed that the science of astrology and prediction is through the grace of sage Agastya and his progeny. These highly archival documents are in a primeval script called Olai Chuvudi Jothidam.

The methodology

When a seeker visits a Nadi Astrologer, he needs to seek an appointment, which is scrutinised on exact and specific criteria.

If accepted, a thumb impression of the seeker is taken; left for females and right for males.

As per the architecture of the thumb, the date of birth, placement of stars, planets, a particular set of leaves is searched. This search could take an unaccountable time span. (Refer to ‘Journey of Palm Leaves’.)

Once located, you are given an appointment and counselled.

The counsellors are trained to be exceedingly sensitive and check the emotional vulnerability of the seeker before revealing any sensitive information.

It is believed that the Maha Siva Nadi predictions can even predict one’s exact date of death.

Journey of the palm leaves

It is believed that the Saptarishis recorded the lives of certain chosen ones, by holding yogic or astral, subtle spiritual conversations with living people or with those who were just about to pass over to the next realm.

The gist of those conversations, one line at a time was recorded on the palm leaves.

Thanjavur’s Saraswati Mahal Library in Tamil Nadu originally had all the palm leaves and manuscripts.

Some of the manuscripts were destroyed. The British supposedly removed the manuscripts from the temple library to auction them.

Astrologer families in the southern town of Vaitheeswaran Koil have been the guardians of these leaves since a long time.

There are three types of Nadi predictions – Maha Siva Nadi astrology, Kousika and Agasthiya Nadi, out of which Maha Siva astrology is deemed to be the most accurate.

Palm leaves are categorised and shelved as per unique thumb design criteria and based upon certain palmistry principles and numerology codes.

Each thumb impression has five-six bundles of leaves indexed and each bundle has 50-100 leaves.

One leaf has not more than one line written on it in a pre-historic language infused with Tamil words and in poetic meter. Not all, even trained astrologers can interpret all the messages as some words are specifically coded to lead to other references for an accurate reading.

A single sign holds 150 Nadis.

Every sign is composed of 30 degrees on the zodiac made of 360 degrees.

The 12 zodiac signs are further divided into three categories, namely: Movable (Chara), Fixed (Sthira) and Dual (Dvisvabhava) signs.

These three categories contain distinctive phraseology of 150 Nadis.

A 360 degree rotation or a complete circle of one sign must contain 1800 Nadis.

After all, the bundles are collected, predictions or readings about the past, present and future are presented based upon the seekers genesis or his nativity.

TEMPLES ASSOCIATED WITH RASHI LOCATED IN TAMIL NADU

Mesha: Sri Ramanathaswami Temple at Rameswaram, in Ramanathapuram

Vrishaba: Sri Sivayoginathar Temple at Tiruvisanallur, Thanjavur. This temple is also known as the Yoganandeswarar temple.

Mithuna: Sri Dandayuthapani (Kuzhandai Valayuthar) Temple at Palani, Dindigul

Karkata: Sri Karkadeswarar Temple at Tirundudevankudi in Kumbakonam

Simha: Sri Vanchinatha Swami Temple at Sri Vanchiam, Thiruvarur

Kanya: Sri Veda Giriswarar Temple at Thirukazhukundram, Kancheepuram

Tula: Sri Subramaniaswami Temple at Tiruthani in Thiruvarur

Vrischika: Sri Ekambareswarar Temple at Chettikulam, Perambalur

Dhanus: Sri Mayuranathaswami Temple at Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam

Makara: Sri Thillai Natarajar Temple at Chidambaram, Cuddalore

Kumbha: Sri Thilakeshwarar Temple, at Devipattinam, Rameshwaram

Meena: Sri Vaidyanatha Swami Temple at Vaitheeswarankoil, Nagapattinam district