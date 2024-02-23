7 Digital Content Creators In Astrology You Should Follow On Instagram

Pic: Freepik

In a digital age where the stars align with technology, astrology enthusiasts (age no bar) find themselves drawn to insightful content creators on Instagram who unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.

If you are seeking guidance, here are seven astrology content creators that deserve a spot on your cosmic radar. From regular updates about the impact of planetary changes to what your day ahead will look like, these digital veterans in astrology have it all.

Heather Eland

At the intersection of Eastern and Western astrological traditions, Heather shares her celestial wisdom on the ‘Astrology with Heather’ channel. Her in-depth analyses of planetary transits, conjunctions, and retrogrades offer a global perspective on astrological events. Her goal is to assist you in realising your full potential in all spheres of your life, including work, money, relationships, and general happiness and contentment.

Nadiya Shah

She is a globally recognised astrologer who weaves together astrology, spirituality, and self-discovery on her channel. Her astrological forecasts and deep dives into celestial events provide viewers with a holistic approach to understanding cosmic insights. She is a media personality, award-winning astrologer, and one of the few people in the world with an MA from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom in the Cultural Study of Cosmology and Divination.

Janvee Gaurr

She is an Instagram astrological influencer who weaves the magic of the cosmos into the fabric of our daily lives. Through her cosmic lens, she decodes the planetary dance, offering a celestial roadmap for navigating life's twists and turns. She had been raised in a psychic household, has always been drawn to spirituality, and possesses a keen understanding of presence. Even though her family members were all gifted psychologically, she felt more than them. At six or seven, she began to have strange visions and emotions. She had a lot of spiritual knowledge from birth, which she turned into a career.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji

If you talk about astrology, then you should know about him. Pandit Jagannath Guruji is a renowned Indian astrologer who has received international recognition for his abilities. Among the many astrological counseling and fortune-telling services he offers are accurate predictions for significant life events such as career, employment, business, and finances; problems with health, wealth, and relationships involving marriage and compatibility; and useful readings for luck, fortune, face, and palm.

Arun Kumar Tiwari

He has been an astrologer for about 48 years. He acquired the craft from his father. He is also known as Astro Arun Pandit. He began the family business and studied astrology in Ayodhya. He has assisted about 15,000 people, and everyone who followed his advice felt happy with it. In recognition of his achievements, the Divine Readers Association awarded him the Jyothish Prabhakar, Jyothis Sudarshan, and Jyothish Shashtri honors. He also won the Maharishi Jaimini Gold Medal in astrology.

Rashi Gaur

She is a renowned expert in astrology, pyra-Vaastu, numerology, Vaastu, feng shui, and related subjects. She believes that by doing this, Vedic knowledge will become accessible in the present world. Her mission is to empower others to learn from the past and build on its lessons in order to live more purposeful lives. She does this through giving presentations at conferences, consulting, teaching, and facilitating workshops. She has over 200 papers published in her field of expertise after working as a consultant for 15 years.

Dr. Sundeep Kochar

He is known for his expertise in astrology and has been a prominent figure in the field for several years. He has made appearances on various television shows, offering astrological insights and predictions. Apart from astrology, he is also a motivational speaker, life coach, actor, anchor, vastu consultant, and author. He has transformed the lives of individuals all over the world, including politicians, corporate titans, cricket stars, and business moguls. As per the "Limca Book of Records," he holds the unique distinction of being the host of the longest-running astrological program in the history of national television.