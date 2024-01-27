Republic Day 2024: 5 Important Constitutional Amendments You Should Be Aware About

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on January 26. After achieving independence from the British, the new constitution was created by a committee led by Dr B R Ambedkar.

On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution was implemented, formally recognising India as a sovereign country. It represents the ideal spirit of India’s independence. However, since it came into force, it has undergone several amendments to meet the changing tapestry of India’s history.

There are a total of 106 amendments to the Indian Constitution. Here are five significant constitutional amendments enacted during the last 74 years that have shaped Indian democracy, reformed government institutions, and outlined the rights and duties of individuals and governments.

Tweaks to the Preamble

The 42nd Amendment Act of 1976 is widely regarded as one of the most notable changes to the Indian Constitution of 1950. This Amendment Act is commonly referred to as the Mini-Constitution because it made numerous amendments to the Constitution. This Amendment Act has also made a few changes to the Preamble. It has added the words socialist and secular. It focused on shifting from the unity of the nation to the unity and integration of the nation. This amendment also provided the government with ample authority to suspend fundamental rights during the Emergency. It has reduced the power of high courts and established tribunals to speed up the administration of justice.

Reduction in voting age

This amendment reduced the voting age for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of States from 21 to 18 years. This was accomplished by changing Article 326 of the Constitution, which addresses elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies. The idea behind the amendment act was that youth are educated and intelligent, and decreasing the voting age would create opportunities for the country’s unrepresented youth. It was a chance for individuals to express their emotions and get involved in the political process. This action permanently altered the electoral context in India.

Restoring balance

The Constitution’s guarantee of citizens’ fundamental rights, including life and liberty, was violated during the Internal Emergency. The impact of a Proclamation of Emergency (per Article 352) was to alter the Constitution. To undo some of the changes made under the 42nd Amendment Act of 1976, the government passed the 44th Amendment Act in 1978. It was enacted to guarantee that each person has an equal right to choose the type of government that they prefer. The 44th Amendment Act of 1978 also shields people from the majority’s potential to grant rights. It was submitted in 1978 as the 45th Amendment Bill to restore and fix constitutional alterations or distortions established during the Internal Emergency.

Changes in reservation

Previously, the Constitution restricted the provision of reservations in institutions and jobs based solely on economic factors. The 103rd Amendment, which established reserves based on economic factors, drastically changed this. The 103 Constitutional Amendment Act introduced a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society, excluding Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes. This act is for recruitment into central government employment and admission to private and public educational institutions. The 103 Constitutional Amendment Act also applies to private, unaided educational institutions, except for minority educational institutions. The legislation encourages the government to protect the weaker segments of the community’s economic and educational interests.

Economic reform

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in 2016. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is a widespread indirect tax on the production, sale, and consumption of goods and services in India. The fundamental idea was altered by this revision when the states and the Union combined their sovereignty to implement the Goods and Services Tax. Because the Goods and Services Tax (GST) eliminates the ‘inspector raj,’ it lowers the cost of goods and broadens the tax net. Arun Jaitley called it a ‘win-win’ deal for everyone. He also mentioned that it is one of India’s biggest economic reforms in history.