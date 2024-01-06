6 Gen Z Ways To Make A Guy Lose Interest

Pics: Freepik

Have you ever seen the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days? For Gen Z readers, the story revolves around a guy and a woman who are betting with their colleagues. He has a bet that he can win a woman over to his ways in 10 days. On the other hand, same woman has a bet with her colleagues that she can hook up with him and have him dump her in 10 days. The movie ends like a fairytale.

We have seen so many dating slangs that Gen Z uses, like situationship, dry dating, ghosting, simping, roaching, etc. Gen Z’s have a unique way to deal with their dating lives, whether it’s choosing a red-flag date or dumping a green-flag one.

Imagine you are dating a guy, but you have realised that the guy is not your type or that it will not work between you in long run. The mature way is to tell them the facts. But what if you don’t want to confront them? Or say it straight? In that scenario, you can create many fake or seemingly real situations so that the other person walks out on you. So, girls, here are a few ways to lose a guy if you get stuck in a similar situation.

Showcase your emotional unavailability

Telling them directly that you are a little messed up—perhaps from a past situationship, a 10-year relationship, or just a talking stage—is the easiest way to make sure that you will never have a second date. In any case, it left you with a great deal of baggage and internal conflict, so it’s best to be honest and tell them as soon as possible. In this way, it won’t make your date overthink about themselves a lot, and they will think that you need more time to cope.

Drunk text them and call their name wrong

This is one of the easiest ways to lose a guy. Drunk text or call them and tell them that you’re really into him. Tell him that you have realised that he is the one for you. Talk about all the things that he likes and suddenly call their names wrong. For instance, ‘I really like you, Jay; I want to spend my future with you.’ When the other person asks, ‘Who is Jay?’ It just says, ‘Oops. I dialled the wrong one.’ That’s it, and the guy will lose his interest in you.

Ghost them

If you are not able to confront him, just do one thing. “Leave their messages on seen and become a red flag. Do not reply to him or communicate in any way. Since nobody wants to double-text, ghosting a guy is a definite way to lose him,” opines a 20-year-old, Gen Z Naina Sharma.

Do love bombing

If you know that your date hates PDA and likes being logical, do exactly what he hates. Go on a date and go big on the PDA in the middle of your date. Start love bombing him by showing extreme displays of attention and affection. Act like a teenager instead of a woman in her mid-twenties. Any logical person will understand that this is love bombing, and they will detach from you.

It’s not me, it’s you

Remember the classic reason for a breakup: ‘It’s not you, its me.’ Now you must be blunt and tell them directly that the problem is not you; they are the real problem in your life. Just state your feelings, tell them why you cannot date him, and highlight his biggest red flags. And your work is done here. 21-year-old Gen Z Stella Paul mentions in a sarcastic way, “It’s not me, it’s you. Our dating is like Wi-Fi in an elevator that doesn’t work. It is time to log out of this connection and switch to single-player mode. Happy buffering!”

Too perfect to be true

You are dating a person who seems so perfect. You have started feeling like a red flag in front of him. It is impossible for any human being to be flawless. He is trying to impress you by being so perfect that it seems fake. “Just say dating you is like watching a reality show where everyone is fake. I am out; I gotta find someone who is not scripted,” says 22-year-old Ayushi Sugandh. This will work like magic for you if you lose a guy.