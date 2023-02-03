All you need to know about face sheet masks

Self pampering has become the mantra of the population, and in a good way. In the myriad ways associated with self-pampering, facials are one of the important ones. It is seen that in facial care, sheet masks are the most trending gear on the day.

Sheet masks can be loaded with varied skincare activities — skin hydration, radiance, targeting acne or spots, age-defying, skin plumping, collagen, etc. They are meant to amp up the benefits of your regular skin care that is cleaning, moisturising and sunscreen application.

Here are a few potential benefits of sheet masks, and how to choose one for your skin type.

What are sheet masks?

Sheet masks are a popular Korean beauty trend. They are primarily used to derive acute skincare benefits, let’s say right before a party or after a bizarre night out. They can be made from bamboo fibre or other materials and are soaked with serums. Kept for 20 minutes on your face with cutouts for your nostrils, eyes and mouth, these sheet masks are handy and practical for when you don’t have the time to go to a salon. There are single usage masks or there are ones that can be used for 2 to 3 times before disposing off. They are meant for all skin types and can be used for different skin care concerns.

How do sheet masks benefit the skin?

Let’s be honest, sheet masks cannot be relied upon to actively treat a skin woe, but they are like adjuvants that offer some support to the active, let’s say, in a serum form. Plus, they draw actives closer to the skin, infusing the pores with these actives for better penetration into the skin. Here are some of the actives in sheet masks and their role in skin care:

Hyaluronic acid sheet masks plump up your skin instantly by holding moisture in the skin. They also tend to reduce the appearance of fine lines

Sheet masks loaded with vitamin C offer a great pre-party glow and radiance

Some sheet masks are prepped with cica, Allantoin, glycerine to calm or soothe an inflamed, red or sensitive skin

Charcoal, niacinamide, salicylic acid or retinol based face masks work by reducing acne blemishes

Peptide masks, or masks with vitamin C, vitamin E or ferulic acid are hero picks for those wanting some anti ageing benefits

Glycolic acid based masks also promote skin radiance by exfoliating superficial dead skin cells

Kojic acid, tranexamic acid and licorice root extracts reduce dark spots and acne marks

For better results, here are some things you should avoid in a sheet mask. To improve feel and acceptance sheet masks can be loaded with fragrance and dyes. Avoid these at all costs. If a sheet mask stings on application, it doesn’t mean it’s working well, it means it’s potentially irritating to your skin. If you’re on over the counter or pharmaceutical skin care, it’s best to talk to your dermatologist before adding a sheet mask. Some actives don’t go well with each other and can compromise your skin health.

How to use a sheet mask

Use a mask on freshly cleansed face allowing for better penetration of skin care actives and preventing occlusion of the pores

Leave the mask on for sometime. It’s best to stick to the timing mentioned on the package — usually 20 minutes

While you are sitting with the mask on, the serum left over in the pack can be squeezed out to be applied on the neck, arms and hands for added benefit

After removing the mask, let the serum dry or pat it dry before application of your regular moisturiser or sunscreen

After removing your mask from the packaging, squeeze out the extra serum and apply it to your neck, upper chest and hands to reap the benefits

According to Dr. Jushya Sarin some good sheet masks available in India:

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask

Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask

Avene Soothing Sheet Mask

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Sheet Mask

Sephora Collection Aloe Vera Face Mask

The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Sheet Mask With Salicylic Acid and Allantoin

(Dr. Jushya Sarin, M.B.B.S., M.D. (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy), MRCP (SCE), UK)

