5 Productivity Apps For Chaos-Free Life

Facile Things

Facile Things simplifies task management with a user-friendly interface. Easily add, organise, and prioritise tasks to keep your to-do list streamlined and efficient. Built on the principles of Getting Things Done (GTD), Facile Things helps you implement this renowned productivity methodology seamlessly. Capture stray thoughts, ideas, or tasks quickly, preventing them from slipping through the cracks. This ensures your mind is clear and focused on what matters. Capture, clarify, organise, reflect, and engage with your tasks in a systematic way.

Available: iOS, Android

LastPass

Generate and store complex, unique passwords for each of your accounts, enhancing your online security effortlessly. Explore the convenience of accessing your passwords and secure notes across all your devices. LastPass seamlessly syncs your data, ensuring you have your credentials at your fingertips, whether on your computer, smartphone, or tablet. Categorise and label your passwords, making it easy to locate and manage your credentials with efficiency.

Available: iOS, Android

Moleskin Balance Day Planner

Explore the perfect fusion of form and function, making it not just a planner but a stylish accessory. Uncover the beauty of well-organised days with the planner’s thoughtfully designed daily and weekly layouts. From hourly breakdowns to task prioritisation, each page is a canvas for productivity. Elevate your daily routine by utilising the habit-tracking feature. Monitor your progress on personal and professional habits, fostering continuous self-improvement.

Available: iOS

Evernote

Evernote is a versatile platform that lets you capture ideas, notes, images, and more. Dive into the seamless experience of accessing your notes across devices. Evernote’s synchronisation ensures your ideas are always at your fingertips, whether you’re on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Categorise and find your notes, making it a breeze to navigate through your digital workspace. Embed images, audio recordings, and files directly into your notes, turning them into multimedia-rich hubs for information and inspiration. Work together in real-time, fostering creativity and productivity in group projects.

Available: iOS, Android

Goodnotes

Experience the natural feel of pen and paper with Goodnotes’ realistic handwriting and drawing capabilities. Whether you’re sketching ideas or jotting down notes, the app replicates the tactile experience effortlessly. Elevate your document workflow by annotating PDFs and documents directly within the app. Highlight, underline, and add notes with precision, turning your documents into interactive and personalised resources. Whether it’s planners, study guides, or project outlines, the app provides templates that suit your requirements. The app transforms your rough sketches into polished shapes, enhancing the visual appeal and organisation of your notes.

Available: iOS, Android