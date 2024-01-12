5 Apps To Learn Korean With Ease

Pic: Freepik

Naver Papago

Naver Papago is a translation app developed by Naver Corporation, a South Korean technology company. Papago provides translation services for various languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, and more. You can enter text in one language, and Papago will provide the translation in the selected target language. The app can also translate spoken words. You can speak into the app, and it will provide a translated version of your speech. The app can be used for real-time conversation translation as well.

Available: iOS, Android

Memrise

Memrise employs mnemonic devices, memory aids, and creative associations to help users remember words and phrases more effectively. The app uses spaced repetition algorithms to enhance the timing of reviewing words, ensuring that users encounter and review learned material at intervals that enhance long-term retention. Memrise provides interactive lessons and quizzes that engage users in the learning process. This includes a variety of exercises to reinforce vocabulary.

Available: iOS, Android

Read Also 5 Apps To Master The Art Of Gardening

Duolingo

Duolingo offers interactive language lessons that cover vocabulary, grammar, and sentence structure. Lessons are presented in a game-like format, making learning enjoyable and engaging. The use points, levels, and achievements to motivate users and encourage regular practice. The Duolingo Stories feature includes short stories in the target language, allowing users to practice reading and comprehension skills in a more immersive context. Users can track their progress through the app, monitoring their achievements, completed lessons, and overall language proficiency.

Available: iOS, Android, website

Drops

Drops is a language learning app that focuses on vocabulary acquisition through visual and interactive exercises. Drops employs visual aids, such as illustrations and images, to help learners associate words with images, making it easier to remember vocabulary. The app uses a gamified approach, offering short, five-minute sessions that users can easily integrate into their daily routines. Users can often download content for offline use, allowing them to practice and learn without requiring a constant internet connection. Drops typically includes audio pronunciations by native speakers, helping learners develop correct pronunciation.

Available: iOS, Android

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone emphasises immersive language learning by using images, audio, and text to teach new words and phrases in the target language, without relying on translations. The app includes speech recognition technology, allowing users to practice pronunciation by comparing their speech to native speakers. Some versions of the app as a part of its premium subscription offer live tutoring sessions with native speakers. The app may include a phrasebook feature, allowing users to access common phrases and expressions for practical use in real-life situations. It adapts to the user's performance and adjusts the difficulty of lessons based on progress.

Available: iOS, Android