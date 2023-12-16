5 Apps To Master The Art Of Gardening

Pic: Freepik

Gardenize

Gardenize aims to assist gardeners in planning and managing their gardens by providing tools for organisation, record-keeping, and plant management. Users can plan and design their gardens using the app, arranging plants and structures in a virtual space. Gardenize includes a plant database where users can log information about the plants in their garden. The app allows users to keep a digital journal, to record milestones, and other relevant notes.

Available: iOS, Android

PlantSnap

PlantSnap is primarily used for plant identification. Users can take pictures of plants, and the app employs image recognition technology to identify the species. The app analyses uploaded photos to identify plants and provides detailed information about them. PlantSnap has an extensive database of various plant species. The app is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced plant enthusiasts.

Available: iOS, Android

Read Also 5 Apps To Enhance Your Artwork And Skills

GrowIt

This is a community-driven gardening app designed to connect gardeners, both beginners and experienced, to share their gardening experiences, seek advice, and find inspiration for their own gardens. Users can share pictures of their plants and gardens, allowing others to like, comment, and engage in conversations. GrowIt! provides a plant library that is curated by users. This can be particularly helpful for those looking for plants that thrive in their local climate.

Available: iOS, Android

Garden Tags

Garden Tags aims to create a community for gardeners, providing a platform where they can share their gardening journey, exchange tips, and get inspiration for their own gardens. There are over 400,000 members sharing photos of their plants, adding to the app’s burgeoning plant library. The app includes a feature for plant identification, allowing users to upload pictures of plants and seek assistance in identifying them. Garden Tags provides tools for users to organise and manage their plant collections. This includes features to log details about each plant, such as species, planting dates, and care instructions.

Available: iOS, Android

iScape

The app helps users plan and visualise landscaping projects for outdoor spaces. Gardening enthusiasts can use the app to virtually design and plan their outdoor green spaces by adding elements such as plants, trees, hardscapes, and other landscaping features. Through the use of AR technology, the app allows users to see their virtual designs overlaid on their actual surroundings through the device's camera.

Available: iOS, Android