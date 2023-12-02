5 Apps To Enhance Your Artwork And Skills

Pic: Freepik

Procreate

Procreate provides a vast range of brushes, pens, and tools that simulate real-world art materials. Artists can create detailed and intricate digital artwork with ease. The app has an intuitive interface that makes it accessible for both beginners and experienced artists. Artists can work on high-resolution canvases, making it suitable for detailed and professional artwork. The app includes animation features, allowing artists to create simple animations directly within the app.

Available: iOS

ArtFlow

The app provides a natural drawing experience, offering a variety of brushes and tools to emulate traditional art materials. The app takes advantage of stylus pressure sensitivity, allowing artists to control the thickness and opacity of their strokes based on the pressure applied, similar to traditional drawing tools. The app includes palm rejection technology, allowing artists to rest their palms on the screen while drawing without unintentional marks or strokes interfering with their work.

Available: Android

Tayasui Sketches

Tayasui Sketches is a digital drawing and sketching app. This exhaustive artist's toolbox helps users create dazzling sketches, cheerful paintings and smashing illustrations on the go. Each stroke behaves vividly and truly like a brush on paper, adapting the pressure, angle, and width to your movements. The app includes zoom and pan capabilities, allowing artists to focus on specific areas of their artwork in detail.

Available: iOS, Android

Clip Studio Paint

Clip Studio Paint is a versatile digital art software that caters to various creative needs, including illustration, comic and manga creation, and animation. The software includes vector layers, which are beneficial for creating clean and scalable linework. This feature is particularly useful for comic and manga artists who require precise and editable lines. Clip Studio Paint includes 3D drawing figures that artists can pose and manipulate as references for their illustrations. The text tools are designed with comic and manga creators in mind.

Available: iOS, Android

Inkscape

Whether you are an illustrator, designer, web designer or just someone who needs to create some vector imagery, Inkscape is for you! The app is designed for the creation of vector graphics, allowing users to design illustrations, logos, icons, and other scalable images. As a vector graphics editor, Inkscape works with the Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) format, a widely supported file type for web graphics. The software allows for precise control over paths and shapes through node editing. Users can manipulate individual anchor points to refine and customize their artwork.

Available: Android