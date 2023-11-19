5 Must Watch Anime For Beginners On Netflix

Death Note |

Death Note

The story revolves around a high school student named Light Yagami, who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook called the Death Note. The Death Note has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it, provided the writer has the person's face in their mind. The notebook comes with a set of rules that govern its usage. Light uses the Death Note to rid the world of criminals and create a world where he reigns as a god-like figure. He adopts the alias "Kira" and begins his crusade to eliminate wrongdoers. The plot gets complicated when the detective L takes on the task of apprehending him.

Naruto

The story begins with Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous and energetic orphan who is shunned by the villagers of the Hidden Leaf Village because he houses the Nine-Tailed Fox, a powerful and malevolent creature, within him. Despite facing prejudice and loneliness, Naruto is determined to prove himself and gain the respect of the villagers. The anime follows Naruto’s adventures, who becomes a ninja and earns the title of Hokage, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village. There’s also a sequel, Naruto: Shippuden, that takes forward Naruto’s story as a mature ninja.

My Hero Academia

In a world where people have developed superpowers known as Quirks, the story begins with Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy who dreams of becoming a hero like his idol, All Might, the Symbol of Peace. Despite being Quirkless, Izuku impresses All Might, who passes on his Quirk to Izuku, making him the successor. Izuku then gains admission to U.A. High School, a prestigious academy for aspiring heroes. The plot then focuses on his time at the academy and tryst with the League of Villains, led by the mysterious Tomura Shigaraki, poses a significant threat to the hero society.

One Punch Man

The story introduces Saitama, an ordinary man who decides to become a hero for fun. Despite his lack of a compelling backstory or a flashy costume, Saitama is incredibly powerful, to the point that he can defeat any opponent with just one punch. However, this immense strength leaves him feeling bored and unfulfilled. Saitama encounters Genos, a cyborg hero seeking revenge for the destruction of his hometown and the death of his family at the hands of a powerful villain. Genos becomes Saitama's disciple, and together, they join the Hero Association, an organisation that ranks heroes based on their abilities and contributions.

Jujutsu Kaisen

The series begins with Yuji Itadori, an athletic and carefree high school student. When his friends accidentally unseal a cursed object containing a malevolent Curse, they unknowingly release a host of deadly Cursed Spirits. To protect his friends, Yuji consumes a rotting finger, an artefact housing the Curse, and gains the power of Cursed Energy. Yuji decides to enroll in Jujutsu High to confront and defeat Cursed Spirits and collect the fragments of Sukuna, a powerful and malevolent Cursed Spirit. The narrative follows Yuji and his encounter with Satoru Gojo, a teacher from Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School, and his entanglement with supernatural world of curses and jujutsu sorcery.

