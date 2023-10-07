5 Healthy Habits That Will Keep You Young

Lifestock

Everything that you do in terms of breathing, movement, behavior, thoughts, words, attitude, creativity, recreation, mingling with elements and so much more can add to your youthfulness. But of the many, below are five that you can easily followed.

Slow breathing

Breathing comes naturally to us. We cannot survive without it. It is an unconscious exercise that every human being practices. However, there are times when we are aware and conscious about our breath, like when are exercising or meditating. We also are conscious about our breath when we are stressed. We purposely do slow breathing in such situations to calm ourselves. Slow rhythmic breathing is important. Breathing exercises boosts physical and mental energy and relieves stress. It aids in reducing energy barriers as well. Breathing exercises clears the blood and soothes the mind. And thus assists in achieving youthfulness.

Nutrition

Without food, our body cannot sustain for long. We need energy to carry out our daily chores and we get that from nutritious food. Thus, it is important to make sensible, and intelligent food choices that will give us maximum nutrition. Nutrition helps mankind evolve, heal, and become whole. Opt for food that aids detoxification and cleanses our body from toxins, and is fortifying in nature. Include more vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, sprouts, dry fruits, and herbs as vegetables cleanse you, fruits heal you, nuts, seeds, sprouts, dry fruits fortify you and herbs regulate you. This transformation through food, because that's the thing that we do most after breathing, really adds value to our body. To our healing, to our wholeness and it helps us nourish, flourish and it fortifies us. It reverses our age, reverses our ailments, cellular regeneration happens and it makes sure that we remain disease and ailment free.

Yoga

Optimal movement therapy, which is more of yoga. It will strengthen you physiologically, emotionally, and psychologically.

Asanas involving forward bends and inversions improves blood circulation towards the head region and helps your skin fight free radicals that cause premature ageing. So asanas like Paschimottanasana, Halasana, Sarvangasana, Adho Mukhasvanasana and back improving asanas like Bhujangasana, pawanmuktasana and chakrasana.

Our telomeres (part of DNA) become shorter as we age. Compared to inactive adults, people who exercise had "significantly longer" telomeres.

Rest

The fourth important thing is of course rest, the most important pillar of wellness. Your emotions, health, and cognitive function all improve with adequate sleep. Lack of regular, good-quality sleep increases the chance of developing a variety of illnesses and disorders. These include dementia and obesity as well as heart disease and stroke. If activity is important, passivity is also important. In passivity there is repair, restore, revive and rejuvenation. In sleep, healing happens. Your emotions, health, and cognitive function all improve with adequate sleep. So your Psychological and emotional rejuvenation also happens. As much there is physiological healing and wholeness happening, psychological and emotional healing and wholeness also happens.

Meditation and recreation

Then the fifth pillar is meditation and recreation. It improves overall brain function. You'll be more content. Many individuals think that having more happiness also slows down ageing. So meditation is important, meditation is important to bring order from disorder, ease from disease and generation back from degeneration, integration back from disintegration. Healing, wholeness again happens with meditation. Homeostasis happens with meditation. Equilibrium, equanimity happens with meditation. Recreation, the joy quotient, the happiness quotient is also very important.

There is no substitute for the body, take care of it and it will take care of you. These five pillars will help you upgrade through upscaling and upregulating our well-being.

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)