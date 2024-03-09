5 Best Learning Apps For Children

Pic: Freepik

Khan Academy Kids

Khan Academy Kids is a free educational app designed for young learners, aged two to eight. It offers a wide range of interactive activities and games covering various subjects to help children develop foundational skills. Subjects covered include Math, reading, social-emotional learning (SEL), and creative arts which includes drawing, storytelling, and other creative activities. The app adapts to each child’s progress, providing a personalised learning experience. Parents can track their child’s progress and gain insights into the skills they are working on.

Available: iOS, Android

Epic: Kids’ Books & Reading

Epic! provides access to a vast and diverse collection of books, including fiction, non-fiction, picture books, chapter books, and educational videos. The app caters to various age groups and reading levels, making it suitable for toddlers through elementary school students. In addition to books, Epic! features educational videos covering a range of topics to enhance learning. Younger children can choose the “Read-to-Me” option, allowing them to listen to narrated stories while following along with the text.

Available: iOS, Android

Science 360

Science 360 is not specifically an educational app for children but rather a platform provided by the National Science Foundation (NSF) that offers a curated collection of science-related content. Users can access the latest science news and research highlights, staying informed about current developments in the scientific community. Some content includes 360-degree videos that provide an immersive experience for exploring scientific concepts. While not explicitly designed for children, Science 360 can be a valuable educational resource for older students, educators, and anyone interested in science.

Available: Android

Moose Math

Developed by Duck Duck Moose, which is now a part of Khan Academy Kids, Moose Math features friendly characters and engaging activities to make learning enjoyable for preschoolers and early elementary school children. The app covers foundational math concepts such as counting, addition, subtraction, and geometry. Moose Math includes various games and activities that involve drag-and-drop interactions, tapping, and other touch-based actions to solve math problems. Interactive visuals, animations, and audio cues are used to enhance kids’ engagement.

Available: iOS, Android

Spell Stage

Embark on an entertaining and playful learning journey centre stage with Spell Stage. Experience the thrill of mastering spelling bee competitions as excitement buzzes around you. Test your skills with our sample spelling bees or craft your personalized quiz for a taste of the competition. Earn wardrobe awards as you progress through each stage, allowing you to customize your on-stage appearance. Spell Stage is crafted to transform studying into an enjoyable adventure, eliminating the dread often associated with practice. Strengthen spelling rules, expand your vocabulary, and boost confidence in your spelling prowess.

Available: iOS