5 Apps For Making Lives Easy For Senior Citizens

Pic: Freepik

Khyaal: Senior Citizens App

The Khyaal app stands as India’s premier application for senior citizens, boasting a community of over 300,000 delighted seniors actively engaging in online games, acquiring new skills through workshops, and enhancing their knowledge in tech, art, and education sessions. Through the Khyaal Card, seniors can securely make online payments, access exclusive offers, redeem rewards using Khyaal Coins, seek assistance, and discover earning opportunities – all within the convenience of the Khyaal app.

Available: iOS, Android

Medisafe Pill Reminder

Keep yourself and loved ones safe and never forget to take your meds again with Medisafe, the easy-to-use and free app approved by pharmacists to help you remember when to take your pills. Don’t put yourself or your loved ones at risk by missing a dosage – or taking a double dose because nobody tracked. Manage your medications, pills, refills, drug interactions, measurements and doctors’ appointments to improve your health. Medisafe does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding your medications or a medical condition.

Available: iOS, Android

Evergreen Club

Evergreen Club is a social networking app and digital platform for individuals aged 50 years and above. Within this platform, you can securely share photos, videos, and connect with new individuals who share similar experiences. The app also facilitates the booking and attendance of specially curated online LIVE sessions, courses, and workshops designed for older adults. Featuring over 40 daily live sessions, this platform enables older adults to connect with like-minded individuals, engage in meaningful discussions, and embark on the journey of continuous learning.

Available: iOS, Android

Senior Fitness

Senior Fitness is a free exercise app for old and elderly which helps in increasing flexibility, mobility and overall health. Features include low-impact exercises, flexibility routines, balance improvement activities, and guidance on maintaining overall fitness. The app provides full body workouts and balance exercises that can be done by seniors with limited mobility. Seniors also get a chance to set exercise target every month. The app also offers preventive exercises for knee pain, hip pain, neck pain, joint pain etc.

Available: iOS, Android

Senior Safety App

The Senior Safety App is crafted specifically for seniors, offering automated emergency alerts that promptly notify their caregivers. This app has gained popularity among caregivers, the concerned children of seniors, and senior care homes. Designed to expedite attention when needed, the Senior Safety App triggers alerts for emergency assistance requests, detects malicious apps, alerts to phone falls, prolonged inactivity of the phone, app installations or removals, entry or exit from designated geo-locations (such as buildings, streets, cities, or neighbourhoods), network changes (such as SIM card alterations), and low battery notifications.

Available: Android