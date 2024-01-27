5 Augmented Reality Games Perfect For Your Smartphone

Pic: Freepik

Smash Tanks!

The game allows players to engage in virtual tank battles that take place in their physical surroundings. It superimposes virtual tanks and battle elements onto the real world through the smartphone's camera. Players can compete against each other in real-time multiplayer battles. The focus on multiplayer battles encourages social interaction and competition among players. The controls are designed to be user-friendly, allowing players to navigate their tanks and participate in battles with ease. Players can often track their progress, achievements, and compete on leaderboards.

Available: iOS

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The game is set in the magical universe of Harry Potter and the broader Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling. Players use their smartphones to explore the real world, superimposed with elements from the Harry Potter universe through augmented reality technology. Players cast spells to interact with magical creatures, discover artefacts, and overcome challenges. Portkeys serve as a means of transporting players to iconic locations from the Wizarding World. Players choose a profession (Auror, Magizoologist, or Professor) and join a faction to contribute to their team’s success. Regularly scheduled events introduce new content, challenges, and rewards to keep players engaged.

Available: Android

Read Also 5 Productivity Apps For Chaos-Free Life

Father.IO

Father.IO is a first-person shooter that uses augmented reality technology, allowing players to engage in virtual battles within their real-world surroundings. Father.IO utilises GPS technology to determine player locations, and augmented reality overlays virtual game elements onto the real world through the smartphone’s camera. The game includes a tactical map that overlays virtual elements on the player’s real-world environment. This map is used for navigation and strategic planning. Players can engage in real-time multiplayer battles with others who are physically nearby. The game often involves team-based combat, encouraging collaboration and strategic coordination among players.

Available: iOS, Android

Brickscape

The core gameplay involves solving puzzles by moving and rotating 3D blocks to match a specific pattern or achieve a goal. The game presents puzzles in a three-dimensional space, allowing players to explore and interact with the blocks from different angles. The game typically uses intuitive touch controls, allowing players to swipe, tap, and drag blocks to manipulate them. Some puzzles may involve physics-based interactions, adding an extra layer of complexity to the gameplay. Players progress through the game by completing levels, with each level presenting a new puzzle or challenge.

Available: iOS, Android

Jurassic World Alive

It is based on the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie franchises. The game combines location-based gameplay with augmented reality, allowing players to interact with virtual dinosaurs in the real world. Players can collect a variety of dinosaurs, including iconic creatures from the movies. They can be found in the player’s real-world surroundings. Augmented Reality mode allows players to see dinosaurs superimposed onto the real world through their smartphone cameras. Engage in player-vs-player (PvP) battles against other players’ dinosaur teams. Players can join or create alliances with other players to collaborate on tasks, share rewards, and participate in alliance missions.

Available: iOS, Android

Ingress Prime

The game involves players exploring their real-world surroundings to discover and interact with virtual portals that are strategically placed at landmarks, public art installations, and other interesting locations. Players choose between two factions: the Enlightened, who seek to embrace and control the power of XM, and the Resistance, who aim to protect humanity from the influence of XM. Players hack portals for items, deploy resonators to claim portals for their faction, and link portals to create triangular fields for points. The game features an ongoing and evolving narrative that shapes the game world. Players uncover mysteries and secrets as the story progresses.

Available: iOS, Android