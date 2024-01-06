From Daily Horoscopes To Analysing Birth Charts, Here Are 5 Astrology Apps For Advice

Pic: Freepik

MyPandit

This is an app-based platform for astrology predictions and consultancy services. The platform enables users to register and connect with astrologers via zodiac sign recommendations. Users can chat with experts and get advice for resolving their problems. Additionally, it also offers personalised daily horoscope solutions. You can also buy precious gemstones, rudraksha, yantras, puja essentials and more through MyPandit. You also can also get tarot readings in real-time through their tarot experts at minimal rates.

Available: iOS, Android

Taaraka

Founded in by a Mumbai-based astrotech startup, Taaraka offers astrology services to consumers via a ‘self-discovery app’ that provides people with daily updates about their lives. Taaraka's AI powered platform can decode your birth chart patterns and provide you with free daily insights related to different aspects of your life. Schedule premium life coaching sessions with astrologers who have expertise in life counselling.

Available: iOS, Android

Astroyogi

Astroyogi disrupted the astrology industry by launching its automated kundali generator and then created the first marketplace of astrologers, providing online readings through industry stalwarts like Sanjay Jumaani. The platform offers a comprehensive array of certified astrological services, including vaastu consultations, numerology analysis, tarot readings, and well-being sessions such as reiki and pranic healing. Astroyogi signifies the convergence of tradition and technology, shaping the future of astrotech with a commitment to excellence.

Available: iOS, Android

Astro Sage

Do you often worry where to find a trustable online astrologer? Or will you get the correct reading or not? Pundit Punit Pandey founded Astro Sage in 2000, which offers genuine analysis of the astrological cycle. It offers various types of features such as astrology calculators, online consultation, tarot reading, numerologists, palmistry, Chinese astrology, Horary, Reiki healing, and various other services. You can also talk to an astrologer online. Simply log in, recharge your wallet, and connect with live astrologers to receive instant astrology consultation.

Available: iOS, Android

Astrotalk

Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, New Delhi-based astrology platform, AstroTalk offers both Indian and Western astrology. It provides advice by analysing birth charts and astrology signs, and offers predictions online. The online free kundali available on Astrotalk is a 100% free and authentic free Kundli that has been prepared after consulting more than 50 expert astrologers on board. You also get free zodiac sign-based daily horoscope. You can also chat and talk with an astrologer through their app and website. The app offers puja packages and allows you to pick the ones you want to perform at home or the workplace.

Available: iOS, Android