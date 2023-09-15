3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On How To Recharge Your Home And Workspace

1 Put the focus on joy: Look around your room, look at the thing, the object or the piece of art that makes you happy and joyful, and move it into a central position in your room.

2 Allow for spontaneity: Our energies are always changing, and we should feel free to move little things in and out of our work and our home spaces.

3 Let it reflect you: Take a moment to make sure that your space is resonating with your current energy at that particular point in time.

It is an underappreciated fact that spaces have a profound effect on us. Whether it is our mood, our psyche or our drive—the aura of the space we are in has the potential to help us or hinder us. Our space can make our tasks feel inspired or make them feel like a chore.

Luckily, small changes can have a big impact on how our surroundings affect us. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel every time we struggle to adjust to the aura of our home or workspace—a few thoughtful flourishes are enough to bring the space closer to how we want it to be at any given time.

Read Also 3 tips by Meera Gandhi on how to be assertive without being unkind to others

Early in 2021, I was transitioning from my Manhattan town house to my home in the country, Ledgewood. While packing, I found that over twenty-five years of living in the same town house had produced a collection of too many paintings, objets d’art, furniture, clothes, crockery and silverware! Instead of it being a liberating experience, my impending move was becoming an overdrawn battle of dealing with things that had lost their relevance to me years ago.

On the advice of an interior designer friend, Gilbert Holmes, I took up the mantra: ‘Declutter, Declutter, Declutter.’ So, a tonne of things were sent to several charities for redistribution among those who needed them the most. Perfect! What a great sense of joy and relief!

Decluttering is freeing as we let go of what no longer serves our needs in our current stage of life!

We need to surround ourselves only with things that serve our current energy. Furthermore, don’t underestimate the importance of having some emptiness. Thoughts need some empty walls and spaces so the good ideas can incubate and take flight. Get rid of things! Let others enjoy them; it’s okay. Just do what keeps you happily charged and motivated to get your work done!

Read Also 3 Tips by Meera Gandhi For Pacing Ourselves Through Life

It’s also important to not forget the unseen dimension of the aura. The thing I do most often is that I light a scented candle, in every room each day. I use my own Giving Candle, and it changes the energy—after all, it has herbs and flowers of my choosing, which I prepared while I meditated on the aroma—and is an extraordinarily transformative tool to have in the house.

I also add a little spray of the Giving fragrance on the crown chakra and in front of the yoga mat before yoga practice or my daily meditation. The three key herbs chamomile, rosemary and basil are excellent for cleansing and purifying!

Let’s give the best to ourselves and our spaces as we live fully each day of our lives!

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)

Read Also 3 tips by Meera Gandhi to create a balanced life

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)