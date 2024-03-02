3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On Getting The Best Out Of Your Education

Pic: Freepik

Education is the gift of information that is passed down to us from other people’s experiences. We get this informational input so we can use it as a springboard, utilising this treasure trove of knowledge we don’t have to labour to learn first-hand. Once I understood this, I started learning with gusto, knowing that all this knowledge was a gift that was going to make my life easier, and my choices more informed.

I also hoped that it would help me find the answers to some of the existential questions posed by my soul from time to time. Throughout their childhood and even later, I encouraged my three children to love learning. School and college can be a very happy time in life, and I always communicated this to my children by being present at all school events and making their school and college life a top priority. A love for learning is key to growth and a calm, successful life!

Armed with education, we have to add our unique thinking to the mix and express our thoughts clearly—in speech and writing—and also think analytically while listening to our consciousness, the best guide. Utilising information provided by our education, enables us to glide through life, making good decisions for ourselves and others and creating win-win outcomes for all!

Although learning is a lifelong enterprise, the thought of education takes me back to my own years at school. My family moved a lot due to my father’s work, and we kept shuttling across three major cities in India—Pune, Mumbai and Delhi. I studied at St. Anne’s in Pune, then the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Delhi. When we moved to Mumbai, I went to St. Anne’s in Fort, Mumbai, and then The Cathedral and John Connon School for my high school years. Each of these formative school years stressed on clear writing skills, but Cathedral in Mumbai really taught me how to express myself convincingly. Debate and elocution are taken seriously at Cathedral! At the United World College, I learnt how to make decisions that had a positive impact on the entire community of students. The clear ideology of win-win was instilled in me at the United World College. Later, I went to Boston University where I got my MBA and learned more sophisticated analytical skills.

My journey of learning didn’t stop there as every day brings forth a teaching moment. We just have to be aware of what we are learning, from where and from whom, so that we can utilise those skills when the right time comes.

Write clearly: Learn to be direct and forthright while writing.

Express yourself convincingly: Learn to make readers truly understand.

Think analytically: Develop critical thinking skills. By thinking critically, one can weigh options sensibly and make the best decision for oneself and others in every situation.

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)