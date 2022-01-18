Zomato's hilarious 'Pyaaz' antaakshri is keeping Twitterati entertained on a boring Tuesday

India's top food delivery brand Zomato is known for its interesting presence on social media. The firm's official Twitter handle is quite popular among the masses especially youth given its fun and engaging posts on the micro-blogging site. Thanks to its cool social media activities the brand enjoys an impressive followership of 1.5 million netizens on the platform.

Zomato on Tuesday, started a fun activity on Twitter. It asked its followers to replace the word 'pyaar' with 'pyaaz' in a song. "replace the word pyaar with pyaaz in a song," read the Tweet by the food delivery giant on Tuesday morning.

replace the word pyaar with pyaaz in a song — zomato (@zomato) January 18, 2022

What followed next was a fun antaakshri on Twitter with netizens coming up with hilarious versions of the songs with the word 'pyaaz' instead of 'pyaar' in it.

Zomato went first and twisted the super hit song from Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Satte pe Satta,' called 'Pyaar Hume kis mod pe le aaya'

Check it out:

Advertisement

we'll go first: ye pyaaz humein kis mod pe le aaya 😭 — zomato (@zomato) January 18, 2022

Netizens too joined the fun and shared their versions of the songs.

Take a look:

Tu payaz hai kisi aur ka tujhe chahta koi aur hai... — Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) January 18, 2022

Advertisement

Dil mera harr baar yeh sunne ko bekarar hai, kaho naa pyaaz haii, kaho naa pyaaz haii — Kabhi Khushi Mostly Gham (@khushi_kundnani) January 18, 2022

pyaaz kiya toh darna kyaaa — The Saloni Show (@whysaloni) January 18, 2022

Aaj fir tumpe pyaz Aya haiii 😚 — Vansh Kansal (@VanshKansalji) January 18, 2022

Advertisement

Humhe tumse Pyaaz kitna ye hum nahi jante! — Pranjaaaaal (@thamjaamishra) January 18, 2022

Aao sunau pyaz ki ek kahani,

Ek tha aaloo, ek thi bhindi deewani. — Jaideep Verma (@JaideepVerma17) January 18, 2022

Kyaa yahi pyaaz hai

Haan, yahi pyaaz hai

Ho, dil tere bin kahin lagataa nahin

Vakt guzarataa nahin

Kyaa yahi pyaaz hai — Moon (@mirapakaaybajji) January 18, 2022

Pyaaz deewana hota hai mastana hota hai😭😂 — Aditi Jain (@aditijain__) January 18, 2022

The food delivery giant is known for its cool social media tactics to appeal to woo customers and grow among the potentials. Last month, Zomato came up with a witty take on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding as well. To please its consumer base of foodies, Zomato picked a delicacy from the VicKat wedding, and sent them a text that read, 'You're invited...to bless a couple...'

The notification that popped up mobile screens by the company read in bold, 'You're invited'. 'To our app! Join us to bless a couple of dishes by ordering them!' the message by Zomato further read.

Before that, soon after the menu of the grand VicKat wedding was released, Zomato planned to quick pick some delicious dishes from there and serve it to its customers. They reminded their app users to try some chole bhature, which was a part of VicKat wedding's grand menu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 01:57 PM IST