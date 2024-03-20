 Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Hullabaloo On 'X': Netizens Dangle Between Memes And Criticism
While a raft is already delving into the comparative study of 'Halal-ban' and 'Pure-Veg' mode, memes with witty sarcasm have come up with the best response to the potboiler issue

Mariyam UsmaniUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

After Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal, declared the 'Pure Veg Fleet', social media platforms have been swarming-up with mixed reactions from netizens. While some concerned citizens have raised questions about discriminatory schemes that can risk the lives and dignity of ground-level delivery partners from minority or Dalit backgrounds, a horde is also active in posting funny memes to mock and slam the decision.

The new announcement focuses on the vegetarian population with pro-Brahminist priorities, which can affect the culture of 'share and care' and can also inflame the deep-seated venomous seeds of communalism.

While a raft is already delving into the comparative study of 'Halal-ban' and 'Pure-Veg' mode, memes with witty sarcasm have come up with the best response to the potboiler issue.

Netizens Mock The Decision With Witty Wisdom

Netizens have slammed the label of 'pure' that is directly connected to the religious manipulation of the majority through marketing strategies. Apart from this, the vegetarian options like 'eggless omelets' or 'green biryani' are no less than a joke on the menu.

The feminist and conscious citizens are raising questions about food restrictions through a witty-pointy twist of fun.

Debate On 'Go-Green' Gets A Funny Twist

While some users have criticized the decision by connecting the slogans of 'go-green' with 'saffron' sect to roast the politics of colours and interlaced hooliganism,.

The ongoing hullabaloo on 'X' raises blistering questions with its exquisite sense of dark humor against polarisation of choices and changing trends in the food industry.

