Zerodha App Crash Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

Zerodha App Crash Triggers Meme Fest | X

On Monday, netizens carries out a meme fest on social media after learning that most trading platforms including the famed Zerodha were down. Reacting to the app crash, X users rushed to the platform to report the issue, and they did so with hilarious memes and messages.

Check meme reactions below

People associated the crash with the importance of today, June 3, which happens to be the immediate day before the elections and the only business day after the exit polls were released. Did you crack it? Reportedly, the crash could be subject to the grand trade volume on trading resulted on the big day for investors.

Terming the crash to be something expected on the day after exit poll predictions surfaced, netizens dropped the "The obvious meme on a big day." Classic meme templates were used to react to the current scenario. The iconic dialogues from the movie Raaz, "Mein tumhe barbaad kardungi..." and its reply, "Mein barbaad hona chahta hoon" were one of the memes shared with respect to the trading app crash.

The obvious meme on a big day #Zerodha pic.twitter.com/1hlri2QBCj — Deepak (@indian_stockss) June 3, 2024

Elections results tomorrow, Zerodha crashes today, markets touching all time high.



Everyone be like:#zerodha#sensex pic.twitter.com/LNO2E6FhMC — Shreyash Shukla (@Shreyashh_ss) June 3, 2024

The Lok Sabha election 2024 exit poll, which are said to indicate the election result ahead of the official announcement, recently got declared on June 1. This impacted trading and market behaviour to a great extent. Earlier on June 3, as the trading started for the day, the Sensex and Nifty soar above 3 percent.