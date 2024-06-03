Major Trading Platforms, Including Groww and Zerodha Crash As CDSL Website Goes Down

screegrabs of failed transactions | X

Major trading platforms in the Indian markets are down after the market opened to an all-time high on Monday morning at the backdrop of the exit polls. These exit polls have predicted a third straight term in the office for for the BJP-led NDA. According to investors on social media, popular trading platforms including Zerodha, Groww and Upstox after CDSL website went down.

The CDSL website is down. This development could be attributed to the grand volume of trade that is being carried out in today's day.

Here the CDSL or Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), along with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) are central securities depositories in India. These services provide trading and investing services. Both are regulated by the Security Exchange Board of India or SEBI.

The exit poll for the recently concluded Lok Sabha election were declared on June 1

With Sensex and Nifty soaring above 3 per cent, at the beginning of the day's trade on Monday, June 3.

Zerodha will always remain Zerodha



Monday morning even before trading starts!🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/7CufFMhKle — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) June 3, 2024

CDSL down across all Demat accounts. This is a serious issue and concerned authorities should look into it. Even few minutes of issue can lead lo huge losses of common man. Who should be held responsible? @SEBI_India @richapintoi @CdslIndia #Zerodha #Groww pic.twitter.com/8JFXnCbded — jitesh keswani (@jiteshkeswani18) June 3, 2024

We're experiencing difficulties connecting with CDSL on the Zerodha app, which means I can't sell my stocks right now. 😳😳 #Zerodha #Cdsl It seems to happen on the most crucial days. @zerodhaonline @CoinByZerodha @CdslIndia pic.twitter.com/Bo9650i26v — Tenkasi ViKi (@TenkasiViki) June 3, 2024

After the exit poll blitzkrieg of numbers on June 1, the Indian markets opened in Green on Monday, with Sensex at 76,529.50, up by 2568.19 points, and Nifty at 23,109.40, up by 578.70 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 50,382.05 also up by 1,398.10 points.

As of 11:00 IST, many of the applications and platforms are reportedly working, resuming their routine function.