Exit Poll Euphoria In Markets: Indian Indices Bloom In Green; Sensex And Nifty Open At All-Time High

Markets | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

After the exit poll blitzkrieg of numbers on June 1, the Indian markets opened in Green on Monday, with Sensex at 76,529.50, up by 2568.19 points, and Nifty at 23,109.40, up by 578.70 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 50,382.05 also up by 1,398.10 points.

The majority of the exit polls collectively indicated the return of a third Modi government with a greater majority than the previous two elections.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Powergrid and L&T were among the major gainers in the morning session, with no notable loser.

Markets on Friday

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive on Friday, May 31, with investors eagerly awaiting the Lok Sabha Election outcome scheduled for June 4th after the exit polls results that came out on June 1st, after the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024.

The stock market indices, after the five consecutive fall, on Friday ended the week in Green with Sensex at 73,961.31, up by 75.71points or 0.10 points. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed at 22,530.70, up by 42.05 per cent or 0.19 per cent.

Top 5 Sensex Gainers

Tata Steel was among the top gainers with 1.80 points, followed by Bajaj Finance (1.32 points), HDFC Bank (1.07 points), PowerGrid (0.96 points) and IndusInd Bank (0.92 points).

Top 5 Sensex Losers

Nestle India was among the top laggards with a loss of 2.08 points, TCS (1.77 points), Maruti (1.51 points), Infosys (1.37 points) and Axis Bank (0.82 points).

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.25 to USD 77.24 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by USD 0.24 to USD 81.35 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On last day of trading, last week both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Nasdaq saw a slide of value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,277.51 gaining 42.03 points or 0.80 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,686.32 gaining 574.84 points or 1.51 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a drop of 2.06 points or 0.01 per cent to reach 16,735.02.