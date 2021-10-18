Yuvraj Singh gets bail immediately after an arrest for making casteist remarks against Chahal; netizens have mixed reactions

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh , was reportedly arrested by the Hansi Police in Haryana on Saturday in connection with a case alleging that he used a casteist insult at spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuvraj was interviewed for three hours before being freed on interim bail, according to reports. Last year, Singh was accused of making insulting statements about the scheduled castes, specifically targeting Chahal, during a live discussion with Rohit Sharma. Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit rights activist, filed a lawsuit against him under several sections. Singh arrived in Hisar with his lawyers to join the probe, and after a few hours, he left for Chandigarh.

"Yuvraj Singh was arrested under section 153A and section 505 of the Indian Penal Code," it said.

Last year, Singh was accused of making insulting statements about the scheduled castes, specifically targeting Chahal, during a live discussion with Rohit Sharma. Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit rights activist, filed a lawsuit against him under several sections. Singh arrived in Hisar with his lawyers to join the probe, and after a few hours, he left for Chandigarh. He asked the High Court to have the case dismissed, and the court agreed, limiting police action against the cricketer.

The incident has left netizens with mixed reactions. While some say it was well deserved anmd that strict action should have been taken, others say that the comments made by the cricketer were not really harmful.

Have a look at a few reactions?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:51 AM IST