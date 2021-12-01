WATCH: Youtuber passes away days after posting video telling his fans he 'wasn't dead'

Youtuber Tor Eckhoff, popularly known as Apetor, who uploaded a video on 22 November titled 'I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today', is dead, five days after sharing the video with his 1.2 million subscribers, after falling through ice at Jakobs Dam outside Kongsberg, reports LADBIBLE

In the special video, Eckhoff could be seen in a bathtub outdoors with the number 57 written on his head, knocking back several shots of vodka and some ‘tea liquor'. He also filmed himself kissing a tree and wearing a plastic bag on his head.

Eckhoff traditionally made videos on birthday declaring to his fans he was not dead.

Police informed a witness called emergency services when they heard shouts, and they believed the accident took place while recording a video.

Despite being rushed to hospital, the famous youtuber died the next day (Saturday 27 November), Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reports.

His partner Tove Skjerven told the media outlet: “We miss him terribly much, and it is a loss that will never let go. He has been everything to me and to our son.”

In a post on Facebook, translated from Norwegian, Skjerven said: “My dearest Tor. Friday the 26th. November was just a regular Friday.

“You went to a water near Kongsberg, and you looked forward to skating. You should also film a little, which you should use in a video on YouTube. You messaged me when you arrived, with pictures of yourself and the water. Nice relationship, you wrote.

“But something went horribly wrong. You ended up in the ice water, and this time you didn't get back up, like you did so many times before!

“In the end, you were picked up by divers and sent by air ambulance to Ullevål hospital.

“They did everything they could to bring you back to life, but you had been underwater for too long.

"On Saturday night John and I were with you when the doctors in the hospital turned off all the machines that kept your body going.

“Thank you for all you have been to Johannes and me. We have endless good memories, and we miss you so indescribable!”

Subscribers have paid heartfelt tributes to Eckhoff in the comment section underneath his last video.

