'You will always be our captain': Twitter heartbroken after Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's ODI skipper

Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and he will take over from Virat Kohli starting the South Africa series in January next year.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," BCCI said in a statement.

Although the announcement was expected, several Twitter users seemed heartbroken.

"Among all who have captained their respective sides in 50 ODIs or more...no one has a better batting average than Virat (72.65). Only three (Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting and Hansie Cronje) have better win-percentage," a Twitter user wrote.

"Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow," tweeted RCB.

Check out the reactions below:

Meanwhile, Virat will continue to lead in Test matches. And the 3-match Test series against South Africa will begin from December 26.

"The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar," read a statement from BCCI.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:07 PM IST