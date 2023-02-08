'You are looking great': Salman Rushdie shares his first photo since the 2022 stabbing incident; netizens react

Salman Rushdie | Twitter

Salman Rushdie, the author who was attacked and stabbed repeatedly in 2022, gave his first interview after the incident to The New Yorker. And the image used in the publication gave a glimpse of the post-stabbing look of the author. Taking to Twitter, Rushdie shared another image of his looks and wrote, "The photo in @NewYorker is dramatic and powerful but this, more prosaically, is what I actually look like."

Due to an unknown reason the earlier tweet is no more accessible on Twitter. This made the author share the image of his recent look once again as he captioned it, "Here it is again, just for the record."

Check tweet:

This photo seems to have vanished from my tweets. Here it is again, just for the record. pic.twitter.com/nqt34gIuRW — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) February 7, 2023

David Remnick on the defiance of Salman Rushdie https://t.co/MgD6ieG1Ne — New Yorker Fiction (@NYerFiction) February 6, 2023

Salman Rushdie told The New Yorker's David Remnick during an interview published on Monday, "The big injuries are healed, essentially. I have feeling in my thumb and index finger and in the bottom half of the palm. I'm doing a lot of hand therapy, and I'm told that I'm doing very well."

Months after being stabbed repeatedly as he prepared to give a lecture, Salman Rushdie lost vision in his right eye and struggles to write along with facing "frightening" nightmares at times. But, he said during his first interview since the attack, he still has a feeling of gratitude.

Netizens were glad to see the recent looks of the author after a long wait. "You are looking great," they replied to cheer and compliment him.

Check out some reactions

Rushdie, 75, lived in hiding for years after Iran's Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for his death because of the alleged blasphemy of the novel "The Satanic Verses." But he had long since moved about freely, with minimal security, and did not feel any sense of risk last August about appearing at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center in western New York.

Rushdie was on stage when approached by a young man dressed in black and carrying a knife. The alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder. During his New Yorker interview, Rushdie referred to Matar as an "idiot."

(With inputs from AP and PTI)

