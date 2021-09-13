Yogi Adityanath sparks controversy on twitter with his 'Abba Jaan' remarks

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that before 2017, only those saying “abba jaan” would get ration which was meant for the poor.

The Minister, while praising PM Narendra Modi, said he has changed the country’s “political agenda”, which was earlier limited to caste, faith, religion, place, language and family. As a result, people from every class are getting the benefits of development. Today, there is development of everyone and appeasement of none. Earlier, when there was politics of appeasement, there wasn’t development but riots, corruption, anarchy, terrorism, oppression and injustice.

“Today, you are getting ration. Were you getting this ration before 2017? Because back then, those saying ‘abba jaan’ used to digest the ration. Back then, the ration meant for Kushinagar used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if someone tries to swallow ration for the poor, he will end up in jail. We are working with this commitment,” Adityanath said.

Yogi Adiyanath’s statement has led to innumerable tweets on twitter, out of which some include memes as well as tributes to #AbbaJaan; now trending with the hashtag #YogiAdiyanath. Here’s how netizens have reacted:

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 06:06 PM IST