YesHomoVivah trends on Twitter ahead of Delhi High Court's hearing on same-sex marriages

A same-sex couple on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to issue directions to allow the Special Marriage Act to apply to all couples regardless of their gender identity. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla, however, referred the matter to be listed before the Chief Justice of the High Court, who is already hearing a petition seeking recognition of same-sex unions under the 1955 Hindu Marriage Act. The next hearing is scheduled on Wednesday, October 14.

Meanwhile, ahead of Delhi High Court's hearing, #YesHomoVivah began trending on Twitter. Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das took to Twitter and wrote, "Tomorrow, the Indian courts will decide whether to legalize same sex marriage in India. It's a landmark decision and hopefully, our nation does the right thing. #YesHomoVivah." "People should be allowed to marry whoever they want, regardless of their gender or sexuality #YesHomoVivah," said another Twitter user.

