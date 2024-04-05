'Yeh To Aaj Pata Chala': Netizens Amazed To See KFC Staff Changing LED Menu Screen With Bare Hands

There are times when our strong believes are quashed leaving us stunned and speechless. Similar was the case with chicken meal lovers who enjoyed dining at a KFC store near them. Would you believe that the LED screens at such outlets are fake? Well, we will clarify what we really mean when we say that. It is all about a video from a KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) that is going viral on the internet and giving netizens a tough time to digest what they see.

The video showed a staff reaching out to the LED screen and taking off a piece of paper, yes the menu which not virtually displayed but only carefully inserted into the lighted space. It left netizens shocked about how the LED screen which appeared to be bright and fully functionally didn't truly exist.

Here's the viral video; watch:

My whole life has been a lie 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ygs7YpKWhu — Nikhil Gupta (@Nikhilgupta1104) April 4, 2024

The video opened showing one of the uniformed staff rolling off a large size menu and placing it on the space that appeared to be an LED display. The moment she touched the screen and replaced the menu sheet with her bare hands, people couldn't blink their eyes. The notion that it was a electronically-operated device was immediately quashed.

As the video circulated online and caught the attention people, they reacted to the incident in utter surprise. In bewilderment and late realisation, netizens said, "Yeh To Aaj Pata Chala (Got to know about this only today)." "Ohhh terii (Oops)," wrote another sharing the vibe.

Take note of a few reaction below

Notably, the video was posted on X, earlier this April. It has attracted over 1,66,500 views on the social media site.